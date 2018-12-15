2018 Book of Dreams | A list of our contributors

A Book of Dreams Contributors

This is a list of contributors – through Dec. 14 – to “A Book of Dreams,” the annual fundraiser by The Modesto Bee, in partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation, to support seven Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies. To donate, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod

Name Organization/Honorarium/Memorial Amount John Stott



$150 Anonymous



$700 Clarence P. & June D. Blom



$100 Linda S. Kenyon



$100 Terri L. Mitchell



$10 Anonymous



$100 Delsie L. Schrimp



$500 Joan P. Smith The Stratford At Beyer Park $25 Nan G. Winter



$100 Nick and Mardy Chipponeri



$200 Anne & George Britton



$125 Dave & Brenda Normoyle



$250 Carmen Ingols



$100



Family Health Care Med. Grp./Modesto $1,000 Lee M. Brooks



$500 Chella J. Gonsalves



$100 Elaine D. Ixcot



$50 Peggie Kaelin



$100 Anonymous



$25 Hazel A. Paul



$100 Mike and Melissa Tozzi



$100 Sharyn L. Brown



$70 Anonymous



$50 Jane A. Grant Jennifer Ortman $50 Anonymous



$50 Susan D.L. Hickerson



$40 Peggy Hoyle



$50 Joseph Kaaekuahiwi Big Island Movers $300 Diane R. Keller



$100 Stephanie Kincanon



$100 Mr. & Mrs. Hart Laurance



$25 Mel and Betty Lowe



$200 Joe and Karen Martini



$200 Patricia J. Morrow



$100 Stephen and Linda Ray



$200 Stan and Janet Skooglund



$100 Anonymous



$100 Lorese G. Vandermark Lorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc. $200 Deborah M. Gunther



$50 Ellen & Mike Dambrosio



$100 Anonymous



$50 Bill & Vernonica Loretelli



$100 Loretelli Family Loretelli Farms $200 Carl & Carolyn Claybaugh



$50 Richard & Jill Connolly



$100 Jonaca & Bill Driscoll



$300 Rudy Estrada



$50 Sharon & David Froba



$300 Lawton N. Hards



$50 Cathy Jennison



$200 Brian Moore & Jerilyn Self



$150 Anonymous



$500 Tom Myers and Anne Blondeau



$50 Patrick L. O’Sullivan



$50 Buzz and Nancy Rasmussen



$100 William Rose



$200 John and Marge Scheuber



$200 Sue and Randy Siefkin



$100 Joe and Ann Swain Swain Financial Services Inc $250 Randy and Sandy Clark



$250 Tim and Lisa Bettencourt



$250 Anonymous



$25 Ron and Lynn Dickerson Ryan Dickerson $100 Anonymous



$20 Anonymous



$100 Doug and Frieda Rector



$100 Paul F. Tischer



$500 Tom and Grace Van Groningen



$200 Brent Wedge



$100 T. Nolan and S. Keyser



$100 Ed and Lois Cathcart



$100 Anonymous



$50 Anonymous



$100 Anonymous



$100 John and Roberta Greenstreet



$200 Mick and Sharon Hickman



$50 Anonymous



$200 Anonymous



$50



Shri Hanuman Mandir of Modesto $51 David and Melba Yarbrough







Anonymous



$100 Don and Alvera Baumgratz



$100 Anonymous



$200 Anonymous



$25 Carmen Ingols



$100 Anonymous



$50 Anonymous



$50 Claudia J Nunes



$50 Brian and Pat Clark



$200 Susan Creedon



$250 Johnna and Ken Bryant



$100 George and Helen Badal



$100 Dionicio D Cruz and Family



$100 The Halfman Family



$25 Richard and Zanetta Erickson



$500 Ron and Jackie Greenwood



$200 Betty L Hedstrom







Newby and Georgia Herrick



$150 Barbara M. Ott



$150 Patricia Walters



$50 Helen Woods



$100 Anonymous



$100 John and Colleen Myrtakis



$100 Vicetta Lee Utley



$100 Sharon and David Schroeder



$100 Louise and Paul Kantro



$200 Ed and Pam DiFrancia



$100 Sandra de Alcuaz



$250 Marcie S. Dillon



$300 Gerry Jackson In Memory of my daughter Kim $100 Tom and Denna Jackson



$500 Josephine C. Krueger



$100 Pam Mendoza



$25 Anonymous



$50 Lynn and Sue Zwahlen



$100 Barbara and Tom Knight



$75 Judy A Lehr



$100 Anonymous



$20 Nancy and Gordon Berg



$100 Carol and Bill Rogers



$50 Carl and Rebecca Heffner



$100



Mary L. Lyons/Mapes Family Ranch $10,000 Jim and Lisa Pfaff



$250 Amanda and Noah Hughes Frank Cantele $100