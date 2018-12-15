2018 Book of Dreams | A list of our contributors

A Book of Dreams Contributors
This is a list of contributors – through Dec. 14 – to “A Book of Dreams,” the annual fundraiser by The Modesto Bee, in partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation, to support seven Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies. To donate, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod
|Name
|Organization/Honorarium/Memorial
|Amount
|John Stott
|$150
|Anonymous
|$700
|Clarence P. & June D. Blom
|$100
|Linda S. Kenyon
|$100
|Terri L. Mitchell
|$10
|Anonymous
|$100
|Delsie L. Schrimp
|$500
|Joan P. Smith
|The Stratford At Beyer Park
|$25
|Nan G. Winter
|$100
|Nick and Mardy Chipponeri
|$200
|Anne & George Britton
|$125
|Dave & Brenda Normoyle
|$250
|Carmen Ingols
|$100
|Family Health Care Med. Grp./Modesto
|$1,000
|Lee M. Brooks
|$500
|Chella J. Gonsalves
|$100
|Elaine D. Ixcot
|$50
|Peggie Kaelin
|$100
|Anonymous
|$25
|Hazel A. Paul
|$100
|Mike and Melissa Tozzi
|$100
|Sharyn L. Brown
|$70
|Anonymous
|$50
|Jane A. Grant
|Jennifer Ortman
|$50
|Anonymous
|$50
|Susan D.L. Hickerson
|$40
|Peggy Hoyle
|$50
|Joseph Kaaekuahiwi
|Big Island Movers
|$300
|Diane R. Keller
|$100
|Stephanie Kincanon
|$100
|Mr. & Mrs. Hart Laurance
|$25
|Mel and Betty Lowe
|$200
|Joe and Karen Martini
|$200
|Patricia J. Morrow
|$100
|Stephen and Linda Ray
|$200
|Stan and Janet Skooglund
|$100
|Anonymous
|$100
|Lorese G. Vandermark
|Lorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc.
|$200
|Deborah M. Gunther
|$50
|Ellen & Mike Dambrosio
|$100
|Anonymous
|$50
|Bill & Vernonica Loretelli
|$100
|Loretelli Family
|Loretelli Farms
|$200
|Carl & Carolyn Claybaugh
|$50
|Richard & Jill Connolly
|$100
|Jonaca & Bill Driscoll
|$300
|Rudy Estrada
|$50
|Sharon & David Froba
|$300
|Lawton N. Hards
|$50
|Cathy Jennison
|$200
|Brian Moore & Jerilyn Self
|$150
|Anonymous
|$500
|Tom Myers and Anne Blondeau
|$50
|Patrick L. O’Sullivan
|$50
|Buzz and Nancy Rasmussen
|$100
|William Rose
|$200
|John and Marge Scheuber
|$200
|Sue and Randy Siefkin
|$100
|Joe and Ann Swain
|Swain Financial Services Inc
|$250
|Randy and Sandy Clark
|$250
|Tim and Lisa Bettencourt
|$250
|Anonymous
|$25
|Ron and Lynn Dickerson
|Ryan Dickerson
|$100
|Anonymous
|$20
|Anonymous
|$100
|Doug and Frieda Rector
|$100
|Paul F. Tischer
|$500
|Tom and Grace Van Groningen
|$200
|Brent Wedge
|$100
|T. Nolan and S. Keyser
|$100
|Ed and Lois Cathcart
|$100
|Anonymous
|$50
|Anonymous
|$100
|Anonymous
|$100
|John and Roberta Greenstreet
|$200
|Mick and Sharon Hickman
|$50
|Anonymous
|$200
|Anonymous
|$50
|Shri Hanuman Mandir of Modesto
|$51
|David and Melba Yarbrough
|Anonymous
|$100
|Don and Alvera Baumgratz
|$100
|Anonymous
|$200
|Anonymous
|$25
|Carmen Ingols
|$100
|Anonymous
|$50
|Anonymous
|$50
|Claudia J Nunes
|$50
|Brian and Pat Clark
|$200
|Susan Creedon
|$250
|Johnna and Ken Bryant
|$100
|George and Helen Badal
|$100
|Dionicio D Cruz and Family
|$100
|The Halfman Family
|$25
|Richard and Zanetta Erickson
|$500
|Ron and Jackie Greenwood
|$200
|Betty L Hedstrom
|Newby and Georgia Herrick
|$150
|Barbara M. Ott
|$150
|Patricia Walters
|$50
|Helen Woods
|$100
|Anonymous
|$100
|John and Colleen Myrtakis
|$100
|Vicetta Lee Utley
|$100
|Sharon and David Schroeder
|$100
|Louise and Paul Kantro
|$200
|Ed and Pam DiFrancia
|$100
|Sandra de Alcuaz
|$250
|Marcie S. Dillon
|$300
|Gerry Jackson
|In Memory of my daughter Kim
|$100
|Tom and Denna Jackson
|$500
|Josephine C. Krueger
|$100
|Pam Mendoza
|$25
|Anonymous
|$50
|Lynn and Sue Zwahlen
|$100
|Barbara and Tom Knight
|$75
|Judy A Lehr
|$100
|Anonymous
|$20
|Nancy and Gordon Berg
|$100
|Carol and Bill Rogers
|$50
|Carl and Rebecca Heffner
|$100
|Mary L. Lyons/Mapes Family Ranch
|$10,000
|Jim and Lisa Pfaff
|$250
|Amanda and Noah Hughes
|Frank Cantele
|$100
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
Comments