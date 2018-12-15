2018 Book of Dreams | A list of our contributors

Book of Dreams

By Brian Clark

December 15, 2018 03:00 PM

A Book of Dreams Contributors

This is a list of contributors – through Dec. 14 – to “A Book of Dreams,” the annual fundraiser by The Modesto Bee, in partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation, to support seven Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies. To donate, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod

NameOrganization/Honorarium/MemorialAmount
John Stott

$150
Anonymous

$700
Clarence P. & June D. Blom

$100
Linda S. Kenyon

$100
Terri L. Mitchell

$10
Anonymous

$100
Delsie L. Schrimp

$500
Joan P. SmithThe Stratford At Beyer Park$25
Nan G. Winter

$100
Nick and Mardy Chipponeri

$200
Anne & George Britton

$125
Dave & Brenda Normoyle

$250
Carmen Ingols

$100


Family Health Care Med. Grp./Modesto$1,000
Lee M. Brooks

$500
Chella J. Gonsalves

$100
Elaine D. Ixcot

$50
Peggie Kaelin

$100
Anonymous

$25
Hazel A. Paul

$100
Mike and Melissa Tozzi

$100
Sharyn L. Brown

$70
Anonymous

$50
Jane A. GrantJennifer Ortman$50
Anonymous

$50
Susan D.L. Hickerson

$40
Peggy Hoyle

$50
Joseph KaaekuahiwiBig Island Movers$300
Diane R. Keller

$100
Stephanie Kincanon

$100
Mr. & Mrs. Hart Laurance

$25
Mel and Betty Lowe

$200
Joe and Karen Martini

$200
Patricia J. Morrow

$100
Stephen and Linda Ray

$200
Stan and Janet Skooglund

$100
Anonymous

$100
Lorese G. VandermarkLorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc.$200
Deborah M. Gunther

$50
Ellen & Mike Dambrosio

$100
Anonymous

$50
Bill & Vernonica Loretelli

$100
Loretelli FamilyLoretelli Farms$200
Carl & Carolyn Claybaugh

$50
Richard & Jill Connolly

$100
Jonaca & Bill Driscoll

$300
Rudy Estrada

$50
Sharon & David Froba

$300
Lawton N. Hards

$50
Cathy Jennison

$200
Brian Moore & Jerilyn Self

$150
Anonymous

$500
Tom Myers and Anne Blondeau

$50
Patrick L. O’Sullivan

$50
Buzz and Nancy Rasmussen

$100
William Rose

$200
John and Marge Scheuber

$200
Sue and Randy Siefkin

$100
Joe and Ann SwainSwain Financial Services Inc$250
Randy and Sandy Clark

$250
Tim and Lisa Bettencourt

$250
Anonymous

$25
Ron and Lynn DickersonRyan Dickerson$100
Anonymous

$20
Anonymous

$100
Doug and Frieda Rector

$100
Paul F. Tischer

$500
Tom and Grace Van Groningen

$200
Brent Wedge

$100
T. Nolan and S. Keyser

$100
Ed and Lois Cathcart

$100
Anonymous

$50
Anonymous

$100
Anonymous

$100
John and Roberta Greenstreet

$200
Mick and Sharon Hickman

$50
Anonymous

$200
Anonymous

$50


Shri Hanuman Mandir of Modesto$51
David and Melba Yarbrough



Anonymous

$100
Don and Alvera Baumgratz

$100
Anonymous

$200
Anonymous

$25
Carmen Ingols

$100
Anonymous

$50
Anonymous

$50
Claudia J Nunes

$50
Brian and Pat Clark

$200
Susan Creedon

$250
Johnna and Ken Bryant

$100
George and Helen Badal

$100
Dionicio D Cruz and Family

$100
The Halfman Family

$25
Richard and Zanetta Erickson

$500
Ron and Jackie Greenwood

$200
Betty L Hedstrom



Newby and Georgia Herrick

$150
Barbara M. Ott

$150
Patricia Walters

$50
Helen Woods

$100
Anonymous

$100
John and Colleen Myrtakis

$100
Vicetta Lee Utley

$100
Sharon and David Schroeder

$100
Louise and Paul Kantro

$200
Ed and Pam DiFrancia

$100
Sandra de Alcuaz

$250
Marcie S. Dillon

$300
Gerry JacksonIn Memory of my daughter Kim$100
Tom and Denna Jackson

$500
Josephine C. Krueger

$100
Pam Mendoza

$25
Anonymous

$50
Lynn and Sue Zwahlen

$100
Barbara and Tom Knight

$75
Judy A Lehr

$100
Anonymous

$20
Nancy and Gordon Berg

$100
Carol and Bill Rogers

$50
Carl and Rebecca Heffner

$100


Mary L. Lyons/Mapes Family Ranch$10,000
Jim and Lisa Pfaff

$250
Amanda and Noah HughesFrank Cantele$100

