From the Editor: A letter to our readers about A Book of Dreams

Dear Readers,
It’s our pleasure to introduce to you our annual fundraising effort, A Book of Dreams. This effort started nearly 30 years ago by The Modesto Bee to help bring some much-needed help to those in our community who are less fortunate.
Over the last several years, The Bee has partnered with the Stanislaus Community Foundation in this project, and we have some exciting news to share: The foundation, through the Stanislaus County Focus on Prevention initiative, has committed matching funds for the first $25,000 donated to the organizations we feature.
This year, your donations will go toward helping provide safe care for children in crisis situations, shelter for homeless individuals and families and meals for those who are hungry. And, most importantly, hope.
Over the next seven weeks, we hope you enjoy learning more about these organizations, the important work they do and the people they help. And, of course, we hope you are moved to give to A Book of Dreams. It’s a great way to honor or remember a loved one, or just to help some amazing people with the good work they do.
Each week, we will print the list of contributors – unless you prefer to remain anonymous – and the name of someone in whose honor or memory the gift is given. If you have donated during the past, thank you so very much. If you are new to A Book of Dreams, welcome! And we hope you and your family have a healthy and joyous holiday season.
Brian Clark
Editor, The Modesto Bee
Marian Kaanon
CEO, Stanislaus Community Foundation
Our Featured Agencies
Nov. 4: Haven Women’s Center of Stanislaus
Nov. 11: Cambridge Academies (Host House, Patterson)
Nov. 18: Stanislaus Family Promise of Greater Modesto
Nov. 25: Salvation Army
Dec. 2: Turlock Gospel Mission
Dec. 9: Children’s Crisis Center (manages Guardian House in Oakdale)
Dec. 16: Modesto Gospel Mission
To donate online, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod
Comments