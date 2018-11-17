Book of Dreams

Modesto Bee’s ‘A Book of Dreams’ Contributors

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

November 17, 2018 06:23 PM

A Book of Dreams Contributors

This is a list of contributors – through Nov. 17 – to “A Book of Dreams,” the annual fundraiser by The Modesto Bee, in partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation, to support seven Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies. To donate, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod

NameOrganization/Honorium/MemorialAmount
John Stott

$150
Anonymous

$700
Clarence P. & June D. Blom

$100
Linda S. Kenyon

$100
Terri L. Mitchell

$10
Anonymous

$100
Delsie L. Schrimp

$500
Joan P. SmithThe Stratford At Beyer Park$25
Nan G. Winter

$100
Nick and Mardy Chipponeri

$200
Anne & George Britton

$125
Dave & Brenda Normoyle

$250
Carmen Ingols

$100


Family Health Care Med. Grp./Modesto$1,000
Lee M. Brooks

$500
Chella J. Gonsalves

$100
Elaine D. Ixcot

$50
Peggie Kaelin

$100
Anonymous

$25
Hazel A. Paul

$100
Mike and Melissa Tozzi

$100
Sharyn L. Brown

$70
Anonymous

$50
Jane A. GrantJennifer Ortman$50
Anonymous

$50
Susan D.L. Hickerson

$40
Peggy Hoyle

$50
Joseph KaaekuahiwiBig Island Movers$300
Diane R. Keller

$100
Stephanie Kincanon

$100
Hart Kincanon

$25
Mel and Betty Lowe

$200
Joe and Karen Martini

$200
Patricia J. Morrow

$100
Stephen and Linda Ray

$200
Stan and Janet Skooglund

$100
Anonymous

$100
Lorese G. VandermarkLorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc.$200

