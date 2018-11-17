Modesto Bee’s ‘A Book of Dreams’ Contributors

A Book of Dreams Contributors
This is a list of contributors – through Nov. 17 – to “A Book of Dreams,” the annual fundraiser by The Modesto Bee, in partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation, to support seven Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies. To donate, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod
|Name
|Organization/Honorium/Memorial
|Amount
|John Stott
|$150
|Anonymous
|$700
|Clarence P. & June D. Blom
|$100
|Linda S. Kenyon
|$100
|Terri L. Mitchell
|$10
|Anonymous
|$100
|Delsie L. Schrimp
|$500
|Joan P. Smith
|The Stratford At Beyer Park
|$25
|Nan G. Winter
|$100
|Nick and Mardy Chipponeri
|$200
|Anne & George Britton
|$125
|Dave & Brenda Normoyle
|$250
|Carmen Ingols
|$100
|Family Health Care Med. Grp./Modesto
|$1,000
|Lee M. Brooks
|$500
|Chella J. Gonsalves
|$100
|Elaine D. Ixcot
|$50
|Peggie Kaelin
|$100
|Anonymous
|$25
|Hazel A. Paul
|$100
|Mike and Melissa Tozzi
|$100
|Sharyn L. Brown
|$70
|Anonymous
|$50
|Jane A. Grant
|Jennifer Ortman
|$50
|Anonymous
|$50
|Susan D.L. Hickerson
|$40
|Peggy Hoyle
|$50
|Joseph Kaaekuahiwi
|Big Island Movers
|$300
|Diane R. Keller
|$100
|Stephanie Kincanon
|$100
|Hart Kincanon
|$25
|Mel and Betty Lowe
|$200
|Joe and Karen Martini
|$200
|Patricia J. Morrow
|$100
|Stephen and Linda Ray
|$200
|Stan and Janet Skooglund
|$100
|Anonymous
|$100
|Lorese G. Vandermark
|Lorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc.
|$200
Comments