Modesto Bee’s ‘A Book of Dreams’ Contributors

By Brian Clark

November 17, 2018 06:23 PM

This is a list of contributors – through Nov. 17 – to “A Book of Dreams,” the annual fundraiser by The Modesto Bee, in partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation, to support seven Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies. To donate, go to www.modbee.com/donate2bod

NameIn honor/memory ofOrganizationamount

John Stott





$150
Anonymous



$700
Clarence P. and June D. Blom



$100
Linda S. Kenyon



$100

Terri L. Mitchell



$10
Anonymous



$100
Delsie Schrimp



$500
Joan P. Smith

The Stratford at Beyer Park$25
Nan G. Winter



$100

Nick and Mardy Chipponeri



$200
Ann & George Britton



$125
Dave & Brenda Normoyle



$250
Carmon Ingols



$100




Family Health Care Medical Group of Modesto$1,000
Lee M. Brooks



$500

Chella J. Gonsalves



$100
Elaine D. Ixcot



$50
Peggie Kaelin



$100
Anonymous



$25
Hazel A. Paul



$100
Mike and Melissa Tozzi



$100
Sharyn L. Brown



$70
Anonymous



$50
Jane A. GrantJennifer Ortman

$50
Anonymous



$50

Susan D.L. Hickerson



$40
Peggy Hoyle



$50
Joseph Kaaekuahiwi

Big Island Movers$300
Diane R. Keller



$100
Stephanie Kincanon



$100
Mr. and Mrs. Hart Laurence



$25
Mel and Betty Lowe



$200
Joe and Karen Martini



$200
Ms. Patricia J. Morrow



$100
Stephen and Linda Ray



$200
Stan and Janet Skooglund



$100
Anonymous



$100
Lorese G. Vandermark

Lorese G. Vandermark, D.D.S., Inc.$200

