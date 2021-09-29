Poll: Which Graffiti-era Modesto burger joint is your favorite?

Bill and Sharina Mesenburg, of Manteca, dressed up for the North Modesto Kiwanis Club American Graffiti parade in Modesto, California, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. mbicek@modbee.com

While it may officially be fall, thoughts of Modesto’s Graffiti Summer are never far away.

As the city’s new Graffiti USA Classic Car Museum holds an open house for the public this weekend, Oct. 2-3, why not enjoy some the era’s signature food. Modesto’s car culture also encompasses its dining destinations, especially the drive-in burger joint.

Modesto still has a handful of burger shops that have been open since the “American Graffiti” era of the 1950s and 60s. The restaurants all serve the American classic in their own special way. So now we want to know: Which of the five is your favorite?

Cast your vote by noon on Oct. 6. You can vote as many times as you want — just refresh to vote again.

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You may vote in this poll multiple times. This poll is not scientific — it’s for fun!

You can send me story ideas at mrowland@modbee.com or DM me on Twitter: @marijkerowland

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 10:59 AM.