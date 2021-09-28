Here’s how you can get your first look inside the Graffiti USA Museum coming to Modesto

The general public can get its first look this weekend inside the Graffiti museum being created in Modesto.

A free open house will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Graffiti USA Classic Car Museum is at Ninth Street and Coldwell Avenue, in the former Warden’s office furniture store .

The place already has several old cars of the type celebrated by native son George Lucas in his 1973 movie, “American Graffiti.”

Billboard-size displays will show plans for other parts of the spacious quarters, museum board member Chris Murphy said by email Monday.

This includes a working diner and hot rod shop, re-creations of downtown storefronts in the early 1960s, and banquet space for 700 people.

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Leaders of the Modesto Radio Museum, which is now entirely online, will be on hand this weekend to show their plan for physical displays.

The Graffiti project board will sell its new line of merchandise this weekend. It plans to soon open a classic car sales office in the east wing.

The board purchased the four connected buildings, originally a seed warehouse, from the Lyng family last year. It hopes to raise $4.2 million for the upgrades, including restrooms and others work needed before the museum holds regular hours. Portable restrooms will be in place for the weekend.

The museum eventually will be a base for the annual Graffiti Summer events in the Modesto area.

More details on the museum, including how to donate, are at www.graffitiusamuseum.com.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER