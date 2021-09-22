Modesto wine columnist on how to uncork and unwind in the Santa Maria Valley

The Navigator and I have passed through the Santa Maria Valley several times. The Visitors Center claims that a two-night stay there in wine country can be had for only $500 or less. That’s a deal. But it’s only one full day. A three-night stay would allow for two full days with stops for interesting lunches and wine tastings. Santa Maria, here we come.

We would book a moderately priced hotel that includes breakfast, Friday through Sunday. We’ll ask if some wineries still waive tasting fees by showing our room key card or if they have any discount tasting coupons. I‘ll make online or phone call appointments, which is now the standard procedure because of COVID.

Day One: Leave early on Friday and stop at Avila Beach. We’ll taste the wines of Peloton and/or Sinor-LaVallee. Lunch on the water at Mersea’s on the Port San Luis Harbor Pier. Check into our hotel at 3 p.m., unpack and take a nap. Drive to Main and Broadway streets for Santa Maria’s Downtown Friday Festival. Live music, vendors, food trucks and an interesting, inexpensive dinner.

Day Two: Wake up, have breakfast and drive to Old Town Orcutt to pick up wine picnic supplies for lunch. Call the Costa de Oro tasting room to reserve a table for live music and dinner. Drive out to the wineries on the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail. This is one of the prettiest wine roads in the world. Return to the hotel and take a much needed nap. Before heading out, make a dinner reservation for Sunday’s Santa Maria barbecue. Plenty of choices, the Far West Tavern in Orcutt or the Hitching Post in Casmalia or Jocko’s in Nipomo. Now, on to Costa de Oro for good food, music and great wines.

Day Three: After breakfast, drive to the Oso Flaco Lake Trail in the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. It’s a 75-acre lake with 200-plus species of birds. Walk across on a boardwalk/bridge that ends at the Pacific Ocean with views of the entire San Luis Bay. The afternoon is open for shopping, more local wine tasting or beer tasting at The Naughty Oak or Blast 825. Lunch is casual from the 19 taquerias on the downtown Taco Trail Map. It’s time to rest for this evening’s Santa Maria Barbecue.

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Day Four: Sleep in, check out is 11 a.m. Paso Robles has 20-plus downtown tasting rooms, Pianetta and Arroyo Robles on 13th Street are good picks. A tasty and walking-distance lunch spot is Roots on Railroad. Leave by 1:30 p.m., home by 4:30. The perfect affordable weekend. For information go to santamariavalley.com. . Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.