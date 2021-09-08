Modesto wine columnist: Wineries up the ante on tastings

W. Blake Gray, writing for Wine-Searcher News, released the results from the 2021 Silicon Valley Bank’s Direct-to-Consumer Wine Survey Report. The average price for a standard tasting has almost doubled in five years. It is now $58 in Napa County and $30 in Sonoma County. Paso Robles, Oregon and Santa Barbara averages are between $21-$24 and Washington is a bargain at $15. The upscale special reserve wine tasting fee averages are $90 in Napa, $50 in Sonoma and just $20 in Washington.

You can call me old school, but I prefer tasting a flight of wines, letting my host lead me through each one and answering all my questions. A reasonable tasting fee should be waved with a purchase. With 4,200 bonded wineries, 620,000 acres of grapes, 141 American Viticultural Areas and 110 grape varieties, California should make an effort to continue educating consumers through affordably priced wine tastings.

Santa Maria Valley

If you’re looking for a reasonably priced wine and food escape, this is the place. There are 34 tasting rooms, six unique AVAs, 15 beaches and several breweries all within a beautiful 30 minute drive. If you need that ocean fix, love sand dunes, hiking trails, horseback riding, cycling and the world famous Santa Maria barbecue, then this really is it. Investigate the two-night getaway for $500 or less by going to santamariavalley.com. Or call the Santa Maria Chamber for a complimentary visitor’s package. My take on this laid-back region with great vineyards, wines, food and people will be in my next Wine Line.

Bulldogs score gold

In the recent San Joaquin Valley Wine Competition, the Fresno State Winery took Double Gold Medals for its 2018 Barbera and 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon. The Bulldogs also scored a Gold for the 2019 Albarino. Also, the Cardella Winery of Mendota took home a Double Gold Medal for its 2020 Fiano

What’s on our table

Here are two more cool wines for a hot spell. Trader Joe’s Espiral Vinho Verde is a steal at $4.49 and has just 9% alcohol. Most markets carry the J. Lohr Arroyo Seco Monterey Valdiguie. This light bodied red, like a French Beaujolais, is perfect for summer dining when chilled and a deal at $10. A combo deal/steal is Lodi ’s 2019 Petite Petit from Michael David. It lists for $18 and is discounted to $12.99 at Costco. It is definitely not petite. This big juicy wine was the Best of Show Red and a Double Gold winner at the San Joaquin Valley Wine Competition. Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.