Modesto wine columnist on cool tastings, a perfect port

I was really surprised when I read that Randall Grahm and Gallo had joined forces. They have been heroes of mine for many years, each in their unique ways. And now, together, they’ll be working on a new wine brand called The Language of Yes. I’m really stoked about this. To find out more, go to wine-searcher.com. Read Gallo and Grahm: Wine’s Marvel Team-Up by W. Blake Grey. It’s an excellent read. It’s also posted on my Facebook page.

If you’re heading to Mendocino to cool your jets, check out avwines.com for all the happenings in Anderson Valley and Mendocino. The County Fair and Apple Show in Boonville or Roy Rogers and the Delta Kings concert at the Anderson Valley Brewing Company are just two of many events. And don’t forget, you have 60 wineries to choose from! Drive safely.

The new Carmel-by-the Sea Wine Walk Guide directs users to 11 tasting rooms in Carmel. Guests can check in on their mobile phones for the location, the special discounts offered and to be entered into quarterly drawings. Wineries participating are Blair, Dawn’s Dream, De Tierra, Hahn, Galante, KORI, Manzoni, Scheid, Talbott, Napoli and Windy Oaks. Visitors can access the free mobile Carmel Wine Walking guide at http:/bit.ly/carmelwinewalk. Get your exercise and taste wine in beautiful Carmel. And with temperatures in the 60s, why the heck are we still here?

CRU Winery has opened a Santa Lucia Highlands tasting room in Monterey County, located in the Paraiso Vineyard on a high terrace overlooking the Salinas Valley. CRU will continue to operate the Central Valley tasting room in Madera. CRU Winery sources most of its grapes from the Central Coast. The Santa Lucia Highlands is a premier AVA for growing Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes.

The 10th annual Barbera Festival will be held at Terra D’ Oro Winery in Amador County on Sept. 11. Sixty wineries across California will participate. There will be food, 20 local artisans and live music. Go to barberafestival.com for tickets. Also save the date Oct. 1-3 for the Big Crush Weekend, featuring 45 Amador vintners. Follow on their Facebook page to get the up-to-date information on early bird discounts.

Congratulations to Ficklin Vineyards of Madera for their NV Ficklin Vineyards Old Vine Tinta Port. The judges in the 2021 Sunset International Wine Competition held in Sonoma County gave it a perfect score of 100 points. The Old Vine Tinta Port is available in most markets for around $20. To winemaker, Peter Ficklin and the Ficklin family, well done. Cheers!

