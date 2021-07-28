Modesto wine columnist: Central Coast Wine Competition names winners

The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 19th annual Central Coast Wine Competition. The event was held at the Paso Robles Event Center, June 15-17. It is the largest wine competition on the Central Coast and includes 10 counties from Alameda to Ventura. This year, 94 wineries entered 508 wines competing in 64 classes. The top awards were:

The Best of Show Wine was also the Best Red Wine and that went to Carol Shelton Wines, Santa Rosa, 2019 Coquille Rogue. The Best Dessert Wine was the Halter Ranch, Paso Robles, 2019 Vin De Paille. The Best Sparkling Wine went to the Robert Hall, Paso Robles, 2109 Cavern Select Grenache Blanc. The Best Rose Wine went to Vina Robles Vineyards, Paso Robles, 2020 Rose Huerohuero Vineyard. The Best White Wine went to Bushong Vintage Company, Paso Robles, 2020 Spanish Castle Queen.

Pear Valley Named Winery of the Year

Pear Valley Vineyards entered 20 wines in the 2021 Central Coast Competition. The winery took home four Best of Class, four Double Golds and five Gold Awards and garnered the prestigious 2021 Winery of the Year. Its Best of Class winners were the 2018 Grenache, 2018 Malbec, 2018 Bordeaux Blend and the 2018 Aglianico. This is the first Winery of the Year honor for Pear Valley Vineyards.

The Central Coast Competition also hosts a Spirits and Vinegar Competition. For the complete list of results go to centralcoastwinecomp.com.

Murphys History Walk

The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance and the Calaveras Visitors Bureau are co-hosting historic walks in downtown Murphys. The walk lasts one hour and is offered on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. It starts at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Calaveras Wine Information Center at 202 Main St. Tickets are $8, available at www.calaveraswines.org. All proceeds go to the Calaveras County Museum. What a great way to start a day of tasting in Murphys.

What’s on Our Table

The Steals this week are the 2015 Three Rivers Winery Columbia Valley Merlot. This smooth mature Washington Merlot is just $5.99. The 2019 Dixie & Bass Cabernet Sauvignon Rose from the Horse Heaven Hills of Washington was a Double Gold winner in the Sunset International Tasting. It’s my favorite pinkie to date and just $3.99. Both steals came from the Grocery Outlet. The Deal is Ancient Peak’s 2017 Renegade, a blend of Syrah, Petite Verdot and Malbec from Paso Robles. It is big, bold, beautiful and a Silver Medal Winner in the Central Coast Competition. The SRP is $26 but only $15.99 at Costco. Cheers!

