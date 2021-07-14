Sierra vintners shine in Nevada County

The Navigator said she needed a “getaway.” She found a “darling” one bedroom on VRBO in Grass Valley for less money than a motel. I said “great.” She said “good, because I’ve already booked it.” And off we went.

Nevada County has 18 wineries/tasting rooms in and around Nevada City and Grass Valley. There are three craft breweries or seven if you include Truckee. We visited in 2012 and loved the vibe. It’s a slower pace, serious wines, reasonable fees waived with purchase and absolutely no snootiness or pinky waving. Find out more at www.sierravintners.com. And yes, the rental was just “darling.”

Naggiar Vineyards is the winery that drew us to Grass Valley on our first visit. Naggiar had just finished its beautiful Tuscan-style tasting room, was winning top awards in the SF Chronicle Competition and also received 90+ scores from Wine Enthusiast. Naggiar and Nevada County called us.

Naggiar farms 60 acres and produces 17 varietals. Viognier, Chardonnay and a rose are made but the Italian, Rhone and Bordeaux varietals are its most popular. They cherry-pick the best grapes for the Naggiar label which is about 5,000 cases, and sell off the rest. The huge tasting room has a large shaded patio that overlooks a pond and a stage set-up for summer concerts. Naggiar has an active wine club called Root 49 which has great discounts and rocking pick-up parties.

Naggiar Vineyards has received the Best Winery Award for nine years from Sacramento’s KCRA 3 A List and the No. 2 top attraction in Grass Valley by Trip Advisor. Naggiar is a little off the beaten path, so plan on spending a leisurely afternoon there. Check out the website for more information on food trucks, picnics, summer concerts, etc. at www.naggiarvineyards.com.

What’s On Our Table

The steal and the deal this week is Kirkland’s 2018 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. It’s available at Costco for $9.95. I can’t think of a better Cabernet Sauvignon at this price and that’s the steal. The deal is to take advantage of this well-balanced Sonoma County red wine with a multiple bottle purchase of three or more.

The splurge this week is for serious Chardonnay aficionados. Sonoma-Cutrer’s Winemaker’s Release 40th Anniversary Chardonnay is $69.99 and is available at several retail locations or direct from the winery at www.sonomacutrer.com. To celebrate four decades of wine making, the winery brought together all three directors, Bill Bonetti, Terry Adams and Mick Schroeter to work with winemaker Cara Morrison. The 40th Anniversary Chardonnay would be a fantastic gift or awesome just for yourself. Well done, Sonoma-Cutrer. Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.