El Dorado neighbors score gold

Recently, two wineries in the El Dorado AVA caught my attention with consistent high scores and success in wine competitions. Although, I confess, it was a Blue Steller’s Jay on the label that really got my attention. I kept seeing that bird over and over in wine magazines racking up 90+ scores for a winery called LAVA CAP.

The Lewis Grace Winery produces Grace Patriot Wines. In 1777 Lewis Grace was a Patriot in the 4th Virginia Regiment in the Revolutionary War. His memory lives on on their label and his passion for independence allows them the ability to create wines that stand out. The Grace Family purchased land in 2000 with a tip coming from a soon-to-be neighbor, the Jones Family, who cleared their land in 1980 and named their winery LAVA CAP.

Recent scores for LAVA CAP white wines are: 90 points each for the 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, 2019 Chardonnay and Reserve Viognier. 91 points to the 2018 Viognier. 92 points for 2019 Estate Chardonnay and 2018 Chardonnay. LAVA CAP red wine scored: 90 points for the NV Mourvedre Lot #2 and 2017 Grenache. 91 points to the 2017 Barbera and 2018 Estate Grenache. 92 points for the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2016 Syrah and 2018 Reserve Zinfandel. 93 points for the NV Tempranillo, 2017 Zinfandel, 2017 Petite Syrah, 2016 Cabernet Franc and the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon. LAVA CAP produces about 20,000 cases.

Lewis Grace Winery did very well in the 2021 S.F. Chronicle Competition with two Best of Class and seven Double Gold awards. In the recent 2021 Amador County Fair, the Best of the Show Red Wine was their 2018 Tempranillo. The 2018 Souzao and the 2020 Rose were Gold and Best of Class winners. Golds went to 2020 Viognier, 2017 Cabernet Franc, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 Petite Verdot. Lewis Grace Patriotic Wines produce about 3,500 cases. Both have good value to price ratios and better value if you’re a club member. Isn’t it time to head to Placerville?

What’s on our Table

As temperatures rise, it’s time to drink lighter wines like Pinot Grigio. They’re simple with bright acidity and usually lower alcohol. Here are the Best of Class Winners from the 2021 S.F. Chronicle Competition: the steal is Bev-Mo’s 2019 Challis Lane, $9.95 and half priced on the 5-cent sale. The deal is the 2020 Ferrari-Carano, $16. And the tiny-splurge is the 2019 J. Vineyards, just $20.

Summer is here and that means pool time and wine coolers. My fave is one part Pinot Grigio (the Costco Kirkland Brand is perfect at $4.99, also a steal), one part tonic, lemon and lime slices, poured over an huge insulated tumbler filled with ice. Have a Happy Fourth. Cheers!

