Gifts for dads, newlyweds or yourself

Are you looking for that special gift and just can’t find it? A gift that you know will really be appreciated. A gift that would always remind them of you and definitely not a return or a re-gifter present? The solution? How about giving a memorable wine tasting experience? Here are some very cool suggestions.

Ram’s Gate Winery sits on a knoll overlooking the Sonoma side of the Carneros Wetlands. They offer an amazing five course wine and food pairing. The service is impeccable and the food pairs perfectly with the wines, thanks to Joe Nielsen, Director of Wine Making and Executive Chef Stacy Combs. For this, your friends will love you.

Frank Family Vineyards has been voted “Best Napa Winery” eight years in a row by the Bay Area A-List. There will be a private table under massive oak trees and tasting from their Estate Wine List. The host will lead a leisurely tasting and answer questions. Most likely they’ll join the Frank Family Wine Club and share with you, which could be a great return on your investment ... oops I mean gift.

Bouchaine Vineyards overlooks the Napa side of the Carneros Wetlands. It has a beautiful garden setting encouraging people to relax and unwind. Private tables are available for a picnic. You, or a good friend, can give them a gift certificate to their favorite deli for their picnic supplies. This makes a really cool combo present. They will receive a wine bag with a corkscrew, two crystal wine tumblers and two bottles of wine, a Bouchaine Estate Pinot Noir and an Estate Chardonnay. If you’re lucky they may invite you to join them.

Cliff Lede Family Wines consists of 60 acres in the Stag’s Leap District and is focused on Bordeaux varietals. This is a region for big reds and a perfect gift for that Cabernet Sauvignon fanatic. I suggest you order the VIP tasting, which is served on the lovely patio. Tell your friends to sit back and just enjoy the bold, well-balanced wines with flavors that last forever. After the tasting, your friends may agree and become lifetime Cliff Lede fans and will never ever forget your amazing gift.

Winning wines for your table

The Ram’s Gate 2018 Robert’s Road Vineyard Pinot Noir, 94 points; the Bouchaine 2018 Hyde Vineyard Chardonnay, 93 points; the Frank Family Vineyards 2017 Chiles Valley Zinfandel, 93 points; the Cliff Lede Vineyards 2017 “Dancing Heart” Cabernet Sauvignon, Stag’s Leap, 95 points.

Yes, I admit these gifts are a bit spendy. But don’t you think our significant life events deserve a splurge now and then? I certainly do. Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.