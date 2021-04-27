How do you keep your dog safe during spring? Modesto pet trainer helps

Lisa Moore jlee@modbee.com

Spring is here, and with it comes warmer temperatures and, therefore, new considerations for our dogs. I have a few dogs that love to ride in the car, so I frequently take one or more of them with me when I run errands. As fun as this is, it has to stop when the weather warms. Finding a shady spot and rolling down the windows will not effectively lower the risk of your dog overheating in your vehicle, which can happen quickly. Better to leave your dog at home until the cooler temperatures return.

Longer days combined with warmer temperatures cause dogs to start shedding their winter undercoat. Often the woolly undercoat gets caught in the guard hairs, and results in matting and tangles which, if not addressed, can become quite painful for the dog. The matted coat twists and tightens, painfully pulling on the skin, which can cause the dog to scratch and rub. This in turn, can cause the skin to ooze and become infected, which attracts flies. To make matters worse, flies will lay their eggs on the irritated skin, and this soon becomes a maggot problem – a real health risk. Fortunately, this can all be avoided with routine and frequent brushing, or regular trips to the groomer.

It’s a good idea to do a spring check of your dog’s outdoor environment. Foxtails that may have germinated in your yard need to be removed, as they have an uncanny way of ending up in your dog’s ears, between toes, and even sniffed up the nose, all of which requires veterinary attention. In addition to having access to fresh water at all times, make sure the water source is in a spot that will be shaded during the majority of the day. And forget about using any of the automatic water devices that screw directly onto your hose bib. During the day, water can heat up to scalding temperatures in your pipes, and as a result, will make drinking impossible for the thirsty dog. Daily “pooper patrol” duty will help keep the fly population down in your yard, and help prevent the spread of disease.

How did your fencing survive the winter storms and recent winds? Check each fence board and make any necessary repairs before your dog discovers a breach in security.

For those of you with short-muzzled dogs – Bulldogs, Pugs, Bull Mastiffs, Boxers, Boston terriers, Frenchies, Cavalier King Charles spaniels, etc. – be aware that these breeds simply cannot adequately keep themselves cool outdoors in extreme heat. These dogs need to be indoors during the day, and exercise should occur in the early mornings or evenings. Many of these dogs also enjoy lying in water to cool off, so consider getting a plastic baby pool and fill it with 4-6 inches of water. And there’s no better way to encourage a dog to get into the water than a handful of sliced hotdogs scattered in the pool. But always during the heat of the day, short visits out in the yard only, and make sure there’s plenty of shade.

Finally, keep in mind that longer days and better weather give you greater opportunities to get out and get active with your dog, which is what they really want – more time spent with you!

