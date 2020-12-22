Wine projects lift stay-in-place blues

Being hunkered down is a drag. You can only read so much or walk so much or Netflix so much or Zoom so much or crossword so much or 1,000 piece puzzles so much. Right?

Well, in the first lockdown, I built an old head pruned Zinfandel grapevine out of my used corks. It’s five feet tall with five tentacle-like limbs reaching for the sky. Even though I added beautiful fake grape leaves it’s still kinda ugly. I was shocked when I was able to convince the Navigator to let me bring OVZ into the house. She gave me the darkest corner of the living room. So then I countered by adding 200 twinkle lights. When plugged in, Old Vine Zin really sparkles. Some friends think it’s a funny looking Christmas tree. Most say, “Man, you sure drink a lot of wine!” I’m proud of my new friend, OVZ. I still have corks, any ideas?

Cabernet Franc Competition

The Cabernet Franc Competition sponsored by California Wines and Wineries, took place at the Copper Valley Golf Course in Copperopolis on Dec. 3. The blind tasting used two panels of judges, professional judges and the people’s choice, consisting of everyday wine drinkers. The 2017 Diamond Mountain was a Double Gold and Best of Show winner by the professional judges. The 2018 Vinoce Mt. Veeder was a Double Gold and the People’s Choice Best of Show. The 2017 Steven Kent won a Double Gold, Cuda Ridge 2017 and the 2015 Shale Canyon scored Golds. All three were Best of Class within their price categories. Looking over the results, the Livermore Valley was the most awarded region. To me, it looks like Cabernet Franc has found a good home. You can find more on the CFWC at CaliforniaWinesandWineries.com.

What’s On Our Table

The Steal: The 2014 Steele Winery Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir, made by winemaker legend Jed Steele, was a no-brainer at the Grocery Outlet for $5.95. Aromas of smoke, dark cherry and a whiff of stinky socks plus flavors of dark fruits and cola make it a real Steele!

The Deal: The 2015 Kirkland Rioja Reserve from Costco for $7.95 is 100% Tempranillo. A reserve wine from Spain’s Rioja Region must spend 30 months in oak barrels and six months in the bottle which makes this 2015 a special bargain.

The Splurge: The 2017 J. Lohr Vineyard Series Arroyo Vista Chardonnay is not much of a splurge at $24. However, it won a Double Gold Medal and Best of Class award at the 2020 SF Chronicle Tasting and is certainly worth the hunt. Cheers!

