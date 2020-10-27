Socializing your puppy not a problem during pandemic, Modesto pet columnist says

Lisa Moore jlee@modbee.com

There has been much concern about the inability to properly socialize a puppy during the COVID-19 crisis. I think this comes from the misconception that for a puppy to be properly socialized, he should spend as much time as possible interacting with other dogs and people. While there is value in both activities, there are plenty of other, important aspects to raising a well-socialized puppy.

To best prepare our puppies for the human world they live in, lots and lots of exposure – to a variety of environments, sounds, surfaces – is critical. Of equal importance is for the puppy to learn that new things are to be happily embraced, rather than feared. This is accomplished by pairing new experiences with something positive; tasty treats can easily accomplish that.

So how can puppy exposure be done during COVID-19 restrictions? Fairly easily. Starting young, crate your pup in the car and go to a few different areas – a grocery store parking lot is always a good choice. Leave your puppy crated but open the car door so he can see and hear all that is going on. Offer him treats or give him something super interesting to chew on. This ensures that he forms a positive experience to whatever he is exposed to. After a few minutes, move on to the next location.

When introducing your puppy to anything new, first consider distance. The further away the new thing is, the easier it will be for your puppy to handle (if it is a novel sound, it should be introduced at a low level). Give your puppy time to take in the new thing at his own pace, without pushing him to get closer. When he looks toward the new thing, praise and deliver a treat. If he wants to move closer and it is safe to do so, go with him. But if his behavior suggests that he is at all concerned (moving backward, turning away, freezing, etc.), stay back. Anything that your puppy is concerned about should be repeatedly reintroduced at a comfortable level over time, to build confidence. And keep in mind that socializing your puppy does not need to include a lot of direct contact, with people or other dogs.

As your pup grows more confident in a variety of environments, you can begin to add in a new and equally important aspect – focus and engagement toward you, despite what is going on around him. Looking toward the future, having an adult dog that will pay more attention to you than whatever is of interest in the environment, and who will look to you for guidance and information in any given situation is of great value. Attention on you should never be forced, but starting in puppyhood, teach your pup the value in paying attention to you. Continued exposure to new environments can begin to include play with you. When your pup can tune out what is going on around him due to being completely engaged in your game of tug, hand play, etc., you’re adding a valuable set of skills that will come in handy later.

Consider what your pup is likely to encounter over the next 10-15 years he is with you and expose him to as much as possible early on. And not just once; your juvenile pup may not care one whit about things that as an adolescent may be of concern. Exposure should be continuous throughout puppyhood and can successfully be accomplished despite our COVID-19 restrictions.

Lisa Moore’s pet-behavior column appears once a month on the Pet Page. Write to her in care of LifeStyles, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352.