MerlotMe unites worldwide Merlot lovers

Starting Oct. 1, wine lovers and producers around the world joined together for #MerlotMe, a global movement celebrating Merlot Month. The #MerlotMe movement aims to hit a record number of social posts using the hashtag and reach millions of wine lovers. Wine producers and consumers celebrate Merlot during October by using #MerlotMe to share wines on social channels, at virtual events, in winery tasting rooms, restaurants, wine shops and at home.

Participating wineries, restaurants and retailers will feature #MerlotMe-inspired offers and virtual events. Winery tasting rooms in California and Washington and beyond are featuring special tasting flights, reserve and library pours and more in honor of Merlot Month. Here’s how you can use the #MerlotMe.

1. Get your hands on Merlot and share online with #MerlotMe.

2. Visit MerlotMe.com for the latest on events and offers, recipes and follow participating wineries for Merlot news all month long.

3. Visit your favorite winery and mention #MerlotMe for special offers.

4. Download the #MerlotMe playlist on Spotify.

In just the last seven years, the #MerlotMe celebration has generated more than 80 million social media impressions and reached a worldwide audience in 40-plus countries and nearly all 50 states with nearly 15,000 social media posts. Merlot is one of the most popular fine wine varieties with over 720,000 acres planted worldwide, according to The Wine Institute. In the United States it is prominent in California, Washington, New York, Texas, Virginia, Ohio and Oregon. Red fruits, easy tannins and a soft silky finish are common Merlot characteristics which make it extremely food friendly.

Merlot is the No. 1 most consumed red wine, according to a Wine Intelligence survey in August 2018, of more than 4,000 consumers. Here are some of my favorite Merlots that are widely available. The prices here are sale prices, not the SRP. In the $10 and under category look for Bogle, Fetzer, Darkhorse, McManis and Menage a Trois. In the $15 range are Robert Hall, J. Lohr Estates, Bonterra, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Chloe, and Ancient Peaks. The top five Merlots in the $20 range according to the IRI dollar volume weekdata ending Oct. 9 were Decoy, Duckhorn, Markham, Stags Leap and Rutherford Hill. Have some fun. Its Merlot time!

What’s on Our Table

Steal: Challis Lane Wines are just $5 at BevMo’s 5-cent sale, load up.

Deal: 2017 Hahn GSM, 92 rating, a bargain Rhone blend at only $12.99.

Splurge: 2017 LaZarre Wines Merlot Paso Robles, very small production, 95 points Platinum Award, Best Merlot 2020 Sommeliers Wine Challenge. $48 but well worth the hunt at www.lazarrewines.com. Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.