Love holiday craft fairs? Here’s where to find them in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

Shoppers walk between pop-up shops to look at artisan goods during the 2018 Mod Shop handmade market in Modesto. aalfaro@modbee.com

Weekends this time of year are meant for browsing.

Browsing through the many holiday craft fairs that are about to set up shop across the Modesto and Mother Lode regions. Organizations, communities and churches will start peddling holiday wares and gifts beginning the day after Halloween right through early December.

Here’s a look at where you can find some of those planned:

SEWING AND CRAFT BAZAAR — Nov. 1-2: Featuring hand-sewn blankets, pillows, embroidered towels, drawings, more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, 617 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

COUNTRY FOLK ART CRAFT SHOW — Nov. 1-2: Farmhouse style, repurposed treasures, upcycled goods, holiday decor, gourmet food, more. 4-9 p.m. Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2. Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $6. CountryFolkArt.com

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE — Nov. 2: Hand-crafted items including jewelry, aprons, more. Snack bar available. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Clubhouse at Hilmar Country Club Estates, 19667 American Ave.

HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE – Nov. 2: Vendors, homemade items, raffles, product giveaways and a holiday cafe. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Neighborhood Church of Modesto, 5921 Stoddard Road. 209-380-2582.

KRIS KRINGLE MARKET — Nov. 2: Handmade holiday items. Potato bar/chili lunch available. Appearance by Santa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., available for pictures with children. Craft fair 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saron Lutheran Church, 1742 North St., Escalon. 209-838-7695.

FALL CRAFT FAIRE — Nov. 2: Handmade decorations, cards, lotions, homemade food items, more by Figamarole crafters. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 3866 Roeding Road, Ceres.

Y.L.I. CRAFTS HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE — Nov. 2-3: Young Ladies Institute Modesto 110 offers a variety of vendors. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Community Center, 1416 Maze Blvd., Modesto.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIRE — Nov. 7-9: Homemade/handmade items and baked goods, jams & jellies, holiday decorations, vintage items more. Complimentary tea and coffee. Lunch for purchase 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds go to community outreach and missions. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave., Turlock. 209-667-7712.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR – Nov. 8-10: Handmade items and baked goods, holiday decorations, more. Complimentary tea and coffee; lunch for purchase 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave., Turlock. 209-667-7712.

VALLEY’S FINEST CRAFT AND GOODS FAIR – Nov. 9: Dozens of crafters and goods providers. Brunch items and homemade only bake sale. Gifts for children and a drawing. All proceeds benefit the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life Boys Christian Troops. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. St. Joseph’s Church, Fr. O’Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. Free. 209-551-4973 or www.stjmod.com.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR — Nov. 9: Pies, quilts, woodworking, more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mitchell Community Church, 1507 S. Mitchell Road, Turlock.

Y.L.I. CRAFT FAIR — Nov. 9-10: Sponsored by the Young Ladies Institute members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church with handmade items, jewelry, decor, foods, more. Santa available for pictures for $5 each. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Parish Center of St. Mary’s Church, 55 N. Oak Ave. Oakdale. Free. 209-985-1486.

CARNEGIE WINTER ARTISAN MARKET & ART AROUND TOWN — Nov. 14: More than 20 vendors with items including fine art, jewelry, candles, woodworking and more. The event will be paired with the quarterly Art Around Town reception with beer, wine and Champagne. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761 or carnegieartsturlock.org.

CRAFTY CHICS ROAD SHOW – Nov. 16: More than 80 vendors with upcycled, vintage, handcrafted items, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp. $2 admission. www.facebook.com/craftychicksroadshow.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS BOUTIQUE – Nov. 23: Holiday arts items and more. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. 209-522-9046.

HUGHSON ARTS & CRAFTS FAIRE – Nov. 23-24: 20th Century Club’s annual event with handcrafted arts and crafts. Food court and goodie booth also offered. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hughson High School, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. 20thcenturyartsandcraftsfair.com.

SONORA CHRISTMAS CRAFT AND MUSIC FESTIVAL – Nov. 29-Dec. 1: The festival features more than 150 craft artists, music, street performers, costumed elves, carolers, festival kitchens and bake shops. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Adults $8; ages 13-18 $5; 6-12 $2; under age 6 free. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. www.fireonthemountain.com.

COWBOY CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW – Nov. 29-30: Oakdale Cowboy Museum holiday event with more than 50 booths, western art, jewelry, apparel, cowboy grub and entertainment. Cowboy Santa arrives on horseback at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be available for photos. 5-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. 209-847-7049.

HOMETOWN CRAFTERS CHRISTMAS FAIRE – Nov. 29-30: Homemade holiday items. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St., Sonora. Free. 209-536-9625.

MOD SHOP INDIE CRAFTERS MARKET – Nov. 30: Multiple vendors set up at participating downtown businesses including Mod Spot, DragonFly Art for Life, Deva, Concetta, Heart and Soul, Tresettis, Health Plan of San Joaquin Community Room, Mistlin Gallery, The Century, Nine3One. Live street entertainment. 4-9 p.m. J Street, between 10th and I streets, Modesto. www.modshop209.com.

RIVERBANK CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL – Nov. 30: Craft fair with handmade items beginning at noon. Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. with tree-lighting ceremony following the parade. Downtown Riverbank, 6707 Third St. 209-863-7122.

CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE & FAIRE — Nov. 30: Crafts, jewelry, home décor, woodwork items, more. Candy Cane Café and baked goods. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave., Modesto.

DICKENS FAIRE – Dec. 7: Inside and outside McHenry Mansion. Costumed carolers, street fair with crafts, Modesto farmers market. Carriage rides available with fee. Free children’s activities at the McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., during the festival. Tours of the mansion from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free festival runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto, and along 15th Street. www.mchenrymuseum.org.

FALL CRAFTS FAIR – Dec. 7: The La Grange Odd Fellows host to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65, IOOF. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. IOOF Lodge, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., 209-604-4444.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR – Dec. 7: Featuring several vendors with homemade and other items. Homemade lunch and other treats available for purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. 209-537-6651.