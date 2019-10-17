Ready for scary? Halloween fun planned in Modesto region, macabre to family friendly

Kevin Axtell/All Hallows Fantasy Faire

It’s the most spooktacular time of year.

Plenty of organizations, communities and other groups across the Modesto region have a host of events ready to scare the heck out of you, with others offering more family friendly fun.

You can even learn how eat fire at one of the events — if you so desire.

The Sonora Fire-Con will be held one day only at the All Hallows Fantasy Faire, with professional workshops where the public can learn how to fire-spin, eat fire, and learn all the fire arts, according to event organizer Patrick Karnahan.

Participants will have to sign a waiver, he said, to take part in the workshops, led by five people who do these attractions for a living. The workshops will be from 1 to 5 p.m. with a fire show beginning around 9 to 11 p.m.

“We’re getting more people showing up for that (fire arts shows) more than anything else,” Karnahan said. “They like to see the fire jugglers and spinners, so it’s kind of unique.”

The fantasy fair is just one of several events planned. Here’s a look at some of the others conjured up this Halloween season:

HIGBEE HORROR HAUNT – Through Oct. 31: Located inside The Halloween Guys store, this weekend walk-through haunted house (also open Halloween night) has themed areas with real-life characters. Not recommended for children under age 13. 7-9 p.m. 2936 Veneman Ave., Modesto. $25. www.thescarefactor.com/haunted-house-directory/california/higbee-horror-haunt

RANCH OF HORROR – Through Nov. 2: This event features several attractions such as a House of Dystopia, Bloody Lullaby, Circus of Horror Haunted Hayride, Rancher’s Revenge and more. Free screenings nightly of scary movies at 7 and 9 p.m. Attraction hours 7-11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and Halloween. Stanislaus County Fairground 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. Attraction prices vary, with $35 all access. www.ranchofhorror.com.

MONSTERS IN MODESTO – Oct. 25-Nov. 2: With options from low scares to full horror, this haunted house promises clowns and freaks of all fashion. Low scares 7-7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays; full scares 7:30 to close; closing times 10 p.m. Oct. 27-30; 11 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2; midnight October 25-26. 1101 Crows Landing Road, Modesto. $8-$13. www.monstersinmodesto.com.

MODESTO TRUNK OR TREAT – Oct. 25: Family event with classic cars, games for the kids, trunk-or-treating, music. 5:30-8 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 10th St., Modesto. Free. 209-529-9303.

HAUNTED MUSEUM – Oct. 25-26: Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County’s Haunted Museum with fun, but not too much fright for younger children and their families. Halloween crafts, face painting, and a variety of games. 5-8 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. $5, free age 5 and under. www.bgcstanislaus.org.

HAUNTED HALLOWEEN HAYRIDE – Oct. 25-26: The city of Riverbank sponsors this family-friendly event with a haunted hayride through a variety of scary themed areas. DJ and face painting, concessions. 5:30-9:30 p.m., hayrides begin at 7 p.m. Jacob Myers Park, Riverbank. $6-$12; free under age 3. 209-863-7150.

BOO BOULEVARD – Saturday, Oct. 26: Several trick-or-treat stops, games and wagon rides through historic Columbia. Illumination of the jack-o’-lanterns just before 6 p.m.; event from 3-6 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park. www.visitcolumbiacalifornia.com.

ALL HALLOWS FANTASY FAIRE – Oct. 26-27: Live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. The Sonora Fire-Con on Saturday will include professional workshops where the public can learn fire arts. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; Free ages 12 and under. www.allhallowsfaire.com.

MORBID OBSESSION — Oct. 28-30: Self-guided tour of Victorian Funeral Customs at the McHenry Mansion, draped in black crepe and ribbon rosettes and displaying historic curiosities from the Victorian period. Experience 19th Century embalming practices, death masks, seances, spiritualism and phrenology. Tours start at 5:30 p.m. and last entrance is at 7:30 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto. $7 at the McHenry Mansion Visitors Center, 209-549-0428.

OAKDALE PARADE – Oct. 31: Halloween parade for children in costume. 5:15-6:30 p.m. Parade begins at Youth Building, 297 Gilbert Ave. and ends at Community Center, 110 S. 2nd Ave., Oakdale. Free.