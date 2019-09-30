Artists to descend on Modesto for mural event; coincides with First Friday finale

Artists work during the 2018 Fasm Creative Battle. This year, artists will paint on two walls in downtown Modesto. jlee@modbee.com

It’s “kind of like putting new clothes on the city.”

That’s how Modesto artist Fasm, also known as Aaron Vickery, describes the DoMo Walls event, happening in downtown Modesto from Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 2-4. In this case the new clothes are new outdoor wall murals.

The event is similar to last year’s Fasm Creative Battle, a multi-day mural painting that featured seven artists from around the world who put their inspirations on the alley-facing wall outside the Chartreuse Muse Art Gallery on 10th Street.

This year, the Downtown Modesto Partnership is joining to present DoMo Walls, which again will feature seven international artists painting on two walls — one on the side of Thailand Restaurant on 10th Street and the other on Rancho Fresco Mexican Grill on J Street, Vickery said.

There will be four murals on Thailand Restaurant, and three on Rancho Fresco. A mural on the latter already will remain, he said.

Painting by the artists will take place all day Oct. 2-4 with murals finished for the season finale of the First Friday event presented by DoMo the evening of Oct. 4.

The final First Friday also will feature vendors lining the streets from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be music at Tenth Street Plaza and, closer to the mural festivities, bands Stop Motion Poetry and Salacious Wizard Cult will play, according to DoMo.

Vickery said a bike crawl mural tour will take place for the public on Saturday, Oct. 5, where people can follow and speak about the murals as they travel. The bike tour is 10 a.m. to noon.

This year’s artists are Jenna Morello of Brooklyn; Pawn of Sacramento; Bacon of Toronto; Mez Data of Austin, Texas; Cobre of Argentina; J. Gomar of Modesto; and Shack Chavez of Mexico.

To learn more about the artists and the event see domopartnership.org/about-domo-walls.