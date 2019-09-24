Two better than one? Modesto pet trainer suggests it’s not the case with new puppies

Lisa Moore jlee@modbee.com

It’s exciting to think about the prospect of a new puppy. Careful research and planning are necessary to ensure you get the right type of dog that will suit your family and lifestyle, and preparing your environment – readying the back yard and home, purchasing a crate, new puppy toys, etc. – is done before the puppy arrives. Then comes the dilemma: You’re at the local shelter, faced with the possibility of saving two lives instead of one, or the breeder’s home, looking at the last two pups in the litter which the breeder agrees to give you a deal on so as not to separate them. You begin to wonder, why not take two?

Most of us don’t take on new puppies very often, and chances are the details of the trials and tribulations that went into raising your last puppy have faded. The reality of nearly round the clock care and supervision kicks in as soon as you bring a puppy home, and the effort required nearly doubles when you bring home two.

Of great concern is the need to treat each pup as an individual, and develop a relationship with each puppy separately. Competition for your time and attention can cause puppies to squabble with one another, and create a stressful atmosphere. It is important that each puppy learn to be relaxed and confident without the other. Training and the majority of play with you should also occur with one pup at a time, so this means double the time spent with basic house manners and training overall.

Pups need their own identity, so similar names should be avoided – Rex and Tex would not be good choices, but Skippy and Dash are unique in both sound and syllable. Puppy is taught his name in the absence of the other by saying his name, and acknowledging his eye contact with you in response.

Although puppies will share a bowl at mealtime, this can create competition over food which results in stress and conflict between pups, resource guarding, and too much or too little food consumption. Separate bowls, located away from one another works best.

Puppies need the benefit of a crate – to sleep in at night, and as a training aid in house manners. Siblings should not share a crate, no matter how much they enjoy one another’s company. Crate time is for rest and relaxation, and practice at being comfortable while alone.

I believe that having two dogs can be of benefit to the entire family, but raising two puppies at the same time is not something I would ever recommend. Plan carefully, choose wisely, and devote all of your available time to properly raising and educating a puppy through adolescence into young adulthood. And if you still have the energy, funds and stamina after all of that, then it’s time to look for compatible puppy number two.

