Fall arrives, and with it popular celebrations and festivals in Modesto, Mother Lode

Fall has arrived and with it a host of festivals and fairs marking the season.

October is loaded with options to get out and enjoy community celebrations and cultural events. Here’s a look at some of the bigger events coming up:

TASTES OF THE VALLEY — Oct. 3: Stanislaus State Agriculture Department and Friends of the Fair Foundation present the annual event. Samples from wineries and brewers from around the region, local cheese makers and restaurants with small plates. 6-9 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $50. www.csustan.edu/agriculture/tastes-valley.

MODESTO OKTOBERFEST – Oct. 4: Held each year by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, this celebration will feature live music and midway games along with plenty of brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks. 5:30-10 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza parking lot, 1000 L St. $35 advance, $40 at the door; age 21-and-older event. modchamberca.chambermaster.com

INTERNATIONAL HERITAGE FESTIVAL – Oct. 5: Enjoy international food, music, dance performances and children’s crafts, fun with Dr. Al Chemist and more at this annual event that celebrates diverse cultures. Children “travel” around the world collecting stamps on their passports. A parade of flags opens the event at 11 a.m. Event runs until 5 p.m. Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free. www.internationalfestivalmodesto.org.

TWAIN HARTE OKTOBERFEST/PINTS IN THE PINES – Oct. 5: Craft beers, German beers, live music, food, wine, vendors and more. Featuring more than 25 craft beers, commemorative beer mugs and traditional German food. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 22901 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. $25. www.twainhartecc.com.

CALAVERAS GRAPE STOMP & GOLD RUSH STREET FAIRE – Oct. 5: Calaveras County celebrates its wine industry with grape stomp competitions. The Gold Rush Street Faire has vendors, arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles and food. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Murphys Park. calaveraswines.org.

LUMBERJACK DAY – Oct. 5: Celebrate the history and traditions of the Calaveras County lumber industry with a parade, car show and vendors, as well as lumberjack competitions including big timbers, chainsaws and axes. There are activities for the kids and food available for purchase. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Street and Spink Road, West Point. $1 donation. www.gocalaveras.com.

MANTECA PUMPKIN FAIR – Oct. 5-6: Entertainment, children’s activities, pumpkin events and more. Saturday features a pumpkin fair after dark event from 7-9 p.m. Sunday features a classic car show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Manteca. Free. www.sunrisekiwanis.org.

SONORA BACH FESTIVAL – Oct. 6-27: A lineup of concerts for lovers of baroque and classical music. Highlights include Youth Concert on Oct. 6; Gala Concert, Oct. 12; Locals concert Oct. 20 and Bach’s Brunch Oct. 27. 21. Locations, ticket prices and times vary. Details at www.sonorabach.org.

MODESTO DOWNTOWN SAMPLER – Oct. 8: The Modesto Downtown Improvement District offers an evening of food and drink where patrons can sample items from more than 25 restaurants and listen to local bands. 5:30-9:00 p.m. Downtown Modesto. $20. www.modestosampler.com.

MODESTO HARVEST FESTIVAL – Saturday, Oct. 12: Fete fall in downtown Modesto at this annual event featuring a pumpkin patch, crafts, art show, food, classic-car show, live music and more. Downtown Modesto. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 209-529-9303.

RIVERBANK CHEESE & WINE EXPOSITION – Oct. 12-13: Riverbank presents its annual festival with multiple wine-tasting sessions each day. There also will be craft beer and cheese tastings, arts and crafts vendors and more. Downtown Riverbank. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free for expo; wine tasting prices $20 advance, $30 at the door. www.riverbankcheeseandwine.org.

HARVEST FESTIVAL – Oct. 12-13: Celebrate fall in Oakdale with live music, kids activities, food, arts and crafts and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Bloomingcamp Ranch, Highway 120, Oakdale. bloomingcampranch.com.

HARVEST FESTIFALL – Oct. 12-13: Crafts, food, demonstrations, music and more at Columbia State Historic Park. Vendors dressed in 1850s attire will display their handmade arts and crafts and baked goods. Also, demonstrations by the Mother Lode Weavers & Spinners, face painting and children’s activities. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. www.columbiacalifornia.com.

MESOPOTAMIAN FOOD FESTIVAL – Oct. 13: Mediterranean food, live entertainment including Assyrian singer Alan George, exhibits, kids zone, Assyrian folk dancing and more. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. St. Matthew Catholic Church, 3005 6th St., Ceres. Free. 209-667-7468.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS – Oct. 19: Annual traditional holiday celebrating the dead will include musical entertainment, Ballet Folklorico groups, lip sync entertainers, children’s activities, Catrin & Catrina procession, altars, car show, vendors and more. Also free showing of the film “Coco” at 12:30 p.m. at the State Theatre. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, downtown Modesto. 209-585-6590.

CENTRAL VALLEY HIGHLAND GAMES & CELTIC FESTIVAL — Oct. 19

Celtic experience of Scottish, Irish, Cornish, Norwegian & Welsh Cultures from St. Andrew’s Society of Modesto. Variety of athletic events, entertainment, vendors and more. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $10-$15. www.standrewsmodesto.org.

MARK TWAIN WILD WEST FEST – Oct. 19: This whimsical festival features three stages of music and comedy, roving street performers, beer, wine, food, shoot-out re-enactments, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, downtown Angels Camp. Free. www.gocalaveras.com.

ALL HALLOWS FANTASY FAIRE – Oct. 26-27: Live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; Free ages 12 and under. www.allhallowsfaire.com.