Ready for fall? The weather may say no, but Modesto, Mother Lode communities say yes

Yes, it’s still summer. And, yes, it still will feel like summer even though September brings the first day of fall.

But heat or no heat, September in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions holds a fresh batch of festivals and fairs just made to celebrate the changing of the season.

Here’s a look at some of the events planned:

NEWMAN FALL FESTIVAL — Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Parade, children’s activities, dance, carnival. The carnival opens from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30; 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday; and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday. A parade on Sunday begins 11 a.m. at Mariposa Street and travels along Main Street. Festival at Pioneer Park, 1250 Tulare St., Newman. Free. 209-451-2815.

MARIPOSA COUNTY FAIR – Aug. 30-Sept. 2: Agricultural events, displays, demonstrations, entertainment, rodeo, destruction derby, midway and more. Noon-midnight Aug. 30, 8 a.m.-midnight Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 8 a.m.-6 p.m Sept. 2. Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road. $5-$10. www.mariposafair.com.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Aug. 31-Sept. 1: The end of summer is celebrated during this annual event in the Mother Lode town of Arnold. There will be beer and food, booths filled with art, crafts, face painting and live music both days. Performers include Modesto band Home Grown and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe, 961 Highway 4 in Arnold. Free.

EDIBLE EXTRAVAGANZA – Sept. 12: The Center for Human Services’ annual fundraising event will feature local restaurants, caterers, bakers, confectioners, vintners, beverage purveyors and local growers. 6 to 9 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. $50 advance, $55 door. www.centerforhumanservices.org.

Fruit drinks are served at the 2017 Edible Extravaganza at Modesto Centre Plaza. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

ACORN FESTIVAL – Sept. 14-15: The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians celebrates the annual celebration of the black oak acorn harvest with traditional dancers, native arts and crafts, and more, including an intertribal pow wow, deep-pit barbecue dinner and Indian tacos. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Tuolumne Rancheria, 19595 Mi-Wu St., Tuolumne. Free. mewuk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO PRIDE — Sept. 14: Live entertainment, food vendors, community resources, shopping and more from the Central Valley Pride Center. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, Modesto. 209 284-0999.

DENAIR FARM AND FAMILY FESTIVAL – Sept. 14: Food and craft vendors, entertainment, farm equipment show and more. 9 a.m. Tractor Parade begins on Main Street. Downtown Denair. www.denairfestival.com.

COLUMBIA ART SHOW – Sept. 15: This annual event features more than 50 painters, potters, sculptors and photographers displaying art on the streets. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park, Main and State streets. Free. 209-536-1329.

GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL — Sept. 21-22: The annual event features a Greek dinner, outdoor coffeehouse, marketplace, bakery and tour of the host Byzantine-style Orthodox Church. Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. $15 advance; $18 adults at the door, $9 under age 12. www.goannunciation.org.

Dancing at the 2018 Greek Food Festival at the Greek Orthodox Church. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

ASSYRIAN FESTIVAL — Sept. 21-22: Food, historical exhibits, live entertainment, a kids zone and carnival rides will be on hand. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $1 entry. www.cvassyrianfestival.com

MADWEEK – Sept. 21-28: Formerly the Modesto Architecture Festival, the celebration now encompasses design. Event features tours, exhibits, films, workshops, speakers, installations, kids activities and special events. Events held at various locations at various times. www.madweek.org.

49ER FESTIVAL, CHILI & SALSA COOK-OFF – Sept. 21: Kids activities, parade, live entertainment, Old West re-enactments, auctions and other activities. Also, annual chili cook-off competition and tasting. Festival kicks off at 9 a.m. with parade on Main Street and goes on until 5 p.m. Mary Laveroni Community Park, Groveland. www.49erfestival.blogspot.com.

EGYPTIAN FESTIVAL – Sept. 27-29: Music, food, bazaar, tours of church grounds, pharaoh photo studio, activities for kids, clothes boutique. St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 315 Orange Ave., Ripon. Free. 209-599-3310.

BLUES AND BONES FESTIVAL– Sept. 28: Annual music festival and barbecue competition. Event features live music by Shane Dwight, Terrie Odabi, Jeramy Norris And The Dangerous Mood, Ryder Green. 11 a.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 101 Frogtown Road, Angels Camp. $29.99. bluesandbones.com.

COYOTEFEST – Sept. 28: This annual event features a coyote howl contest, live music, booths, food and vendors, kids activities, antique and classic car show and parade. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Coulterville. Free. coultervillehistorycenter.org

FIDDLE & BANGO CONTEST AND CHILI COOK-OFF – Sept. 28: The “Bango” misspelling dates way back when this annual event began. Musicians compete for prizes for fiddle, banjo, vocal, guitar, mandolin and song categories. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park. 209-536-1672.

IRONSTONE CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE – Sept. 28: Annual event with more than 300 antique and classic cars and other vehicles. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. $25-$45, free under age 14. 209-269-6950.