Rides, food, wild animals just part of the fun for fair’s opening weekend in Turlock

Monster trucks and midway light up on opening night of the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock.

Fairgoers don’t have to just “Imagine the Fun,” the theme at the Stanislaus County Fair this year. They’ve been experiencing it in droves since opening night.

The annual expo in Turlock kicked off Friday evening with plenty of traditional county fair favorites including the midway, a variety of food, concerts by national recording artists, monster trucks in the Arena, livestock and floriculture.

Continuing through Sunday, July 21, at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock, attractions to look for this year include a “Walk in the Wild,” a jungle atmosphere exhibit with exotic animals from all over the world including a binturong bearcat, wallabies, Canadian lynx, a serval cub and — yes — even a 4-year-old Siberan tiger.

Another live exhibit is the Stingray Encounter, where fairgoers can touch and feed the ocean creatures in a shallow pool. The exhibit features about half a dozen rays, including Atlantic stingrays, bat rays and California round-nose rays.