Patriotic pyrotechnics. Where to find fireworks displays in Modesto, Mother Lode
Watch patriotic pyrotechnics at Don Pedro Reservoir
After an early entry into patriotic pyrotechnics at Don Pedro Reservoir on Saturday evening, plans to have a blast are set at plenty of other locales surrounding Modesto.
Independence Day was celebrated a few days early at Don Pedro, with bombs bursting in air over the water. People packed the reservoir area to view the show from both boats and on the shoreline.
In Oakdale, the city celebrated its first Fourth of July parade on Saturday. Organizers hope to make it an annual event.
In Modesto, the only place to catch professional fireworks will be after the Wednesday, July 3, Nuts baseball game at John Thurman Field. On Thursday’s Fourth of July holiday, other surrounding communities will offer spectacular lights-in-the-sky shows. Oakdale continues its celebration a day later at Woodward Reservoir — and one Mother Lode town will give people a chance to catch up with fireworks the weekend after the holiday.
Here’s a look at the rest of this year’s fireworks shows planned for the Modesto and Mother Lode regions:
Modesto: On Wednesday, July 3, a fireworks show will follow the evening Modesto Nuts home game against San Jose. Game time is 7:05 p.m. at John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto. Admission $8 to $14. www.modestonuts.com.
Atwater: On Thursday, July 4, a fireworks show at dusk will be held at Castle Air Force Base, 5050 Santa Fe Drive. Admission is $10 per carload. Take lawn chairs and blankets. Gates close at 9 p.m. www.atwater4thofjuly.org.
Manteca: On Thursday, fireworks will go off over Big League Dreams sports park with gates to the park opening at 7 p.m. and fireworks starting at 9:45 p.m. 1077 Milo Candini Drive; $2. 209-456-8600.
Livingston: On Thursday, fireworks begin at dusk at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave. Admission is free. 209-394-8830.
Gustine: On Thursday, fireworks will be offered at the Gustine High football field beginning at dusk. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. http://www.members.tripod.com/gustinecofc
Oakdale: On Friday, July 5, Woodward Reservoir offers another chance to watch the pyrotechnics waterside. Upon reaching capacity, the park will be closed to all inbound traffic. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Attendees should plan to stay inside the park until the fireworks end. Woodward Reservoir is at 14528 26 Mile Road. $25 per carload. www.stancountyparks.com.
Murphys: On Saturday, July 6, Ironstone Vineyards’ Fourth of July Celebration comes the weekend after the Fourth, with fireworks at dusk. Adults $15, children 6-12 $10, age 5 and under free. www.ironstonevineyards.com.
