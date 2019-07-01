Patriotic pyrotechnics. Where to find fireworks displays in Modesto, Mother Lode

Watch patriotic pyrotechnics at Don Pedro Reservoir Independence celebration started early with a fireworks show at Don Pedro Reservoir on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Independence celebration started early with a fireworks show at Don Pedro Reservoir on Saturday.

After an early entry into patriotic pyrotechnics at Don Pedro Reservoir on Saturday evening, plans to have a blast are set at plenty of other locales surrounding Modesto.

Independence Day was celebrated a few days early at Don Pedro, with bombs bursting in air over the water. People packed the reservoir area to view the show from both boats and on the shoreline.

In Oakdale, the city celebrated its first Fourth of July parade on Saturday. Organizers hope to make it an annual event.

In Modesto, the only place to catch professional fireworks will be after the Wednesday, July 3, Nuts baseball game at John Thurman Field. On Thursday’s Fourth of July holiday, other surrounding communities will offer spectacular lights-in-the-sky shows. Oakdale continues its celebration a day later at Woodward Reservoir — and one Mother Lode town will give people a chance to catch up with fireworks the weekend after the holiday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here’s a look at the rest of this year’s fireworks shows planned for the Modesto and Mother Lode regions: