Miss MoBand this season? One last chance to catch it; more Modesto region events

MoBand finale

The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County celebrates the final concert of its 100th season on Thursday with its “Centennial Celebration” program. Many get their spots early by laying down blankets during the day and take picnics later to enjoy during the concerts.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11

WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.moband.org

Kathy Scutt

Sierra Rep musical

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as the relationship, according to SRT.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. July 5-Aug. 4

WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora

TICKETS: $20-25

ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org

Country music artist Chris Young performs at the Paul Paul Theater during this year’s Big Fresno Fair Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2017 in Fresno. Young was at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and hid in a backstage trailer while gunshots rang out in Sunday night’s attack, October 1. The Fresno Bee

Chris Young

Country music star Chris Young plays the Black Oak Casino Friday, taking his hits to the Westside Pavilion. Young is known for songs including 2015’s “I’m Comin’ Over” and 2019’s “Raised on Country,”

WHEN: Friday, July 5 WHERE: Black Oak Casino Westside Pavilion, 17807 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne TICKETS: $89-$179

ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com





Paul Thorn will perform at the Camp Jack Taylor benefit Jan. 22, 2016 at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Lee Harrelson Courtesy Paul Thorn

Mother Lode Fair

This year’s expo includes a demolition derby and truck & tractor pulls with fireworks after the motor shows. Among the concert performers will be Jennifer Grant, Bonnie Bishop, Paul Thorn and more.

WHEN: July 4-7, 3 p.m. to to midnight Friday-Saturday; 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora

ADMISSION: $10, $5 age 6-12, free age 5 and under

ONLINE: www.motherlodefair.org.