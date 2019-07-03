Living
Miss MoBand this season? One last chance to catch it; more Modesto region events
MoBand finale
The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County celebrates the final concert of its 100th season on Thursday with its “Centennial Celebration” program. Many get their spots early by laying down blankets during the day and take picnics later to enjoy during the concerts.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11
WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.moband.org
Sierra Rep musical
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as the relationship, according to SRT.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. July 5-Aug. 4
WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora
TICKETS: $20-25
ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org
Chris Young
Country music star Chris Young plays the Black Oak Casino Friday, taking his hits to the Westside Pavilion. Young is known for songs including 2015’s “I’m Comin’ Over” and 2019’s “Raised on Country,”
WHEN: Friday, July 5
WHERE: Black Oak Casino Westside Pavilion, 17807 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne
TICKETS: $89-$179
ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com
Mother Lode Fair
This year’s expo includes a demolition derby and truck & tractor pulls with fireworks after the motor shows. Among the concert performers will be Jennifer Grant, Bonnie Bishop, Paul Thorn and more.
WHEN: July 4-7, 3 p.m. to to midnight Friday-Saturday; 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora
ADMISSION: $10, $5 age 6-12, free age 5 and under
ONLINE: www.motherlodefair.org.
Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival
The 46th annual celebration features booths of crafts, art and food to sample. Music by The Magnolia Rhythm Trio. Pancake breakfast held both days, 7:30 to 11 a.m., $5-$9. Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, adjacent to the festival. Barbecue with live music Saturday evening from 5 to 9 p.m.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7
WHERE: Grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe at 961 Highway 4, downtown Arnold
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 925-372-8961
Cortez Obon Festival
This Japanese-American festival features live performances by Yoko Fujimoto and P.J. Hirabayashi, taiko drumming, bon odori dancing and more. The farming community of Cortez was one of the original Japanese settlements in the 1900s and this year marks its 100th anniversary.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6
WHERE: Cortez Buddhist Church, 12985 Cortez Ave., Turlock
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-535-6523
