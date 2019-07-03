Living

Miss MoBand this season? One last chance to catch it; more Modesto region events

Season 100 kicks off in style for Modesto’s beloved MoBand

MoBand kicked off its centennial season Thursday night with yet another delighted crowd at Graceada Park. By
Up Next
MoBand kicked off its centennial season Thursday night with yet another delighted crowd at Graceada Park. By

AA_MoBand100_ 05.JPG
Alexander Cibriani, 15, middle, plays the clarinet with MoBand at Graceada Park in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, June 6, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

MoBand finale

The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County celebrates the final concert of its 100th season on Thursday with its “Centennial Celebration” program. Many get their spots early by laying down blankets during the day and take picnics later to enjoy during the concerts.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11

WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.moband.org

Photo 3.jpg
Kathy Scutt

Sierra Rep musical

Sierra Repertory Theatre presents “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as the relationship, according to SRT.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. July 5-Aug. 4

WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora

TICKETS: $20-25

ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org

IMG_IMG_IMG_EPZ_CHRISYOU_3_1_D6FLJ4EP_L475579448.JPG
Country music artist Chris Young performs at the Paul Paul Theater during this year’s Big Fresno Fair Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2017 in Fresno. Young was at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and hid in a backstage trailer while gunshots rang out in Sunday night’s attack, October 1. The Fresno Bee

Chris Young

Country music star Chris Young plays the Black Oak Casino Friday, taking his hits to the Westside Pavilion. Young is known for songs including 2015’s “I’m Comin’ Over” and 2019’s “Raised on Country,”

WHEN: Friday, July 5

WHERE: Black Oak Casino Westside Pavilion, 17807 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne

TICKETS: $89-$179

ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com

IMG_Paul_Thorn__2__2_1_6E6U1OFC_L188480043.JPG
Paul Thorn will perform at the Camp Jack Taylor benefit Jan. 22, 2016 at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Lee Harrelson Courtesy Paul Thorn

Mother Lode Fair

This year’s expo includes a demolition derby and truck & tractor pulls with fireworks after the motor shows. Among the concert performers will be Jennifer Grant, Bonnie Bishop, Paul Thorn and more.

WHEN: July 4-7, 3 p.m. to to midnight Friday-Saturday; 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora

ADMISSION: $10, $5 age 6-12, free age 5 and under

ONLINE: www.motherlodefair.org.

Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival

The 46th annual celebration features booths of crafts, art and food to sample. Music by The Magnolia Rhythm Trio. Pancake breakfast held both days, 7:30 to 11 a.m., $5-$9. Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, adjacent to the festival. Barbecue with live music Saturday evening from 5 to 9 p.m.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7

WHERE: Grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe at 961 Highway 4, downtown Arnold

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 925-372-8961

Cortez Obon Festival

This Japanese-American festival features live performances by Yoko Fujimoto and P.J. Hirabayashi, taiko drumming, bon odori dancing and more. The farming community of Cortez was one of the original Japanese settlements in the 1900s and this year marks its 100th anniversary.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6

WHERE: Cortez Buddhist Church, 12985 Cortez Ave., Turlock

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-535-6523

Profile Image of Pat Clark
Pat Clark

Pat Clark covers entertainment and other stories for The Modesto Bee. She attended California State University, Stanislaus, and grew up in Modesto.

  Comments  