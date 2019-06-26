Patriotic salutes to Graffiti Summer farewells, more ready to entertain Modesto region

Watch Modesto’s Downtown Celebration for the Fourth of July Modesto's annual Fourth of July Celebration has been traveling the downtown streets since 1874 and returned this year with a parade and festival. The parade was complete with marching bands, floats, performers and more Wednesday July 4th 2018 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Modesto's annual Fourth of July Celebration has been traveling the downtown streets since 1874 and returned this year with a parade and festival. The parade was complete with marching bands, floats, performers and more Wednesday July 4th 2018

The city’s annual Fourth of July Celebration has been going on since 1874 and returns this year with a parade and festival. The parade – complete with marching bands, floats, performers and more – theme is “Celebrating Our Freedoms.” After the parade, the All American Festival kicks off with kids activities, live music, food and craft booths as well as a flag-raising ceremony by the American Legion. Both events are organized by the Modesto Kiwanis Club.

WHEN: Parade, 9:30 a.m.; festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 4

WHERE: Downtown Modesto and Tenth Street Plaza

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.modestojulyparade.com

MoBand’s patriotic tribute

The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County continues its 100th season with its Independence Day celebration concert, “Patriotic Spectacular” at Graceada Park. This week’s concert will be held a day early, Wednesday, July 3, to make way for other Fourth of July celebrations.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.moband.org

Erin Rieger as Annie, Natalie Woodfield as Grace Farrell and Ron Smith as Daddy Warbucks prepare for the Modesto Performing Arts production of Annie on Tuesday afternoon June 11, 2019. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

“Annie”

Modesto Performing Arts continues the Broadway musical extravaganza “Annie” on the Gallo Center, opening its 52nd season with the story based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.” The production runs weekends from June 22 through June 30 at the downtown Modesto venue. This marks the first time in more than three decades that the company has staged “Annie.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 28-29; 2 p.m. June 30 WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto TICKETS: $21-$38 ONLINE: www.galloarts.org In “ Alien “, a group of men and women who haul precious minerals and resources from outer space are rudely awakened from their “frozen” state of slumber by a distress beacon from an unknown source. Soon they learn that the cargo they are bringing back to earth contains more then they bargained for: an Alien. Stars Tom Skerritt (left0, Sigourney Weaver (Center), Ian Holm (Right) HANDOUT “Alien” Relive one of the classic sci-fi tales of all time as the State Theatre screens “Alien” on Saturday. Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt and Sigourney Weaver star in the film about a commercial spaceship that intercepts a distress signal from a distant planet. A three-member team goes to the planet, unaware of the nightmare set to descend upon them. WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29 WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto TICKETS: $11 ONLINE: thestate.org



Modesto Nuts Graffiti Night The Modesto Nuts baseball team gets into the Graffiti spirit with a special event during its June 29 game. There will be classic cars, 1950s and ‘60s music, root beer floats and contests as the team takes on the Stockton Ports. Fireworks follow the final out.



WHEN: 7:05 p.m. game time Saturday, June 29 WHERE: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive TICKETS: $8-$14 ONLINE: www.modestonuts.com Frank Martins and Alice Runnels of Modesto walk along a row of classic cars at the Rod & Custom Car Show at Elks Lodge Sunday June 24, 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com Graffiti Summer finale The final event on the schedule for the Modesto’ region’s month-long Graffiti Summer celebration will be held Sunday. The Rod & Custom Car Show features classic cars, custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, June 30 WHERE: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way ADMISSION: Free CALL: 209-524-4421