Patriotic salutes to Graffiti Summer farewells, more ready to entertain Modesto region
Watch Modesto’s Downtown Celebration for the Fourth of July
Modesto’s Fourth of July
The city’s annual Fourth of July Celebration has been going on since 1874 and returns this year with a parade and festival. The parade – complete with marching bands, floats, performers and more – theme is “Celebrating Our Freedoms.” After the parade, the All American Festival kicks off with kids activities, live music, food and craft booths as well as a flag-raising ceremony by the American Legion. Both events are organized by the Modesto Kiwanis Club.
WHEN: Parade, 9:30 a.m.; festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 4
WHERE: Downtown Modesto and Tenth Street Plaza
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.modestojulyparade.com
MoBand’s patriotic tribute
The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County continues its 100th season with its Independence Day celebration concert, “Patriotic Spectacular” at Graceada Park. This week’s concert will be held a day early, Wednesday, July 3, to make way for other Fourth of July celebrations.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3
WHERE: Graceada Park at Needham and Sycamore, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.moband.org
“Annie”
Modesto Performing Arts continues the Broadway musical extravaganza “Annie” on the Gallo Center, opening its 52nd season with the story based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.” The production runs weekends from June 22 through June 30 at the downtown Modesto venue. This marks the first time in more than three decades that the company has staged “Annie.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 28-29; 2 p.m. June 30
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $21-$38
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“Alien”
Relive one of the classic sci-fi tales of all time as the State Theatre screens “Alien” on Saturday. Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt and Sigourney Weaver star in the film about a commercial spaceship that intercepts a distress signal from a distant planet. A three-member team goes to the planet, unaware of the nightmare set to descend upon them.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $11
ONLINE: thestate.org
Modesto Nuts Graffiti Night
The Modesto Nuts baseball team gets into the Graffiti spirit with a special event during its June 29 game. There will be classic cars, 1950s and ‘60s music, root beer floats and contests as the team takes on the Stockton Ports. Fireworks follow the final out.
WHEN: 7:05 p.m. game time Saturday, June 29
WHERE: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive
TICKETS: $8-$14
ONLINE: www.modestonuts.com
Graffiti Summer finale
The final event on the schedule for the Modesto’ region’s month-long Graffiti Summer celebration will be held Sunday. The Rod & Custom Car Show features classic cars, custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, June 30
WHERE: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-524-4421
