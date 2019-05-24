Apricots, logging and, um, outhouses? Yes, Modesto, there’s a celebration for that

Apricots can be seen in cup of apricot sangria, during a past year's Patterson Apricot Fiesta. cwinterfeldt@modbee.com

It’s not just all about cars, poodle skirts and “Graffiti Summer” in June.

Several other communities and organizations plan festivals in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions for the month, celebrating everything from apricots to the blues to lumber.

So while Modesto also will fete all things “American Graffiti” from beginning to end in June, there are plenty of other places and events to get you out and about as spring gives way to summer. Here’s a look at some of the events planned:

PATTERSON APRICOT FIESTA – May 31-June 2: 48th annual celebration with an antique farm equipment show, downtown vendors, food booths, parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, kids games, historical displays and live entertainment. Fireworks at dusk Saturday. 5-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Patterson.

ROYAL FLUSH CRAPPER DERBY & CRAFT FAIRE – June 1: Fifth annual event from Twain Harte Rotary. Parade at 9 a.m. Fest features outhouse races and a craft fair with food, music, beer and wine, children’s games. Event runs until 4 p.m. in downtown Twain Harte. Free. 209-586-4482.

MERCED COUNTY FAIR – June 5-9: Livestock exhibits, grandstand events, carnival games, rides and food. Concert artists include James Garner’s Johnny Cash tribute, Morris Day & the Time, Canaan Smith and more. 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday-Friday; 3 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. $10, $5 ages 6-12; free age 5 and under. mercedcountyfair.com.

FARMS OF TUOLUMNE COUNTY FARM & RANCH TOUR – June 8: The 11th annual self-driving tour will feature places in the Jamestown area that produce bonsai, pork, poultry, eggs and wine. Participants can visit them in any order between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They can enjoy samples, purchase goods and learn about niche farming. Locations and other details are at www.tcfarms.org or 209-928-3775. $10 in advance or $12 at first stop for adults; free 17 and under.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – June 14-15: This celebration of African-American history and culture begins with a talent show on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m, featuring guest comedian Lance Woods. Saturday’s festival includes activities for children, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits and community resource information. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive. 209-568-3643.

PATIO FEST — June 15: Stroll downtown and hear performers at 19 different downtown businesses, outside on their patios. Food and drinks for purchase. Put on by the Downtown Improvement District, many downtown restaurants will participate in the admission-free event. 6 to 9 p.m. 209-529-9303

FATHER’S DAY FLY-IN — June 15-16: Flight demonstrations and rides, vendors, along with a car and bike show highlight this 53rd annual event. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Columbia Airport, Columbia. $5, free ages 12 and under. fathersdayflyin.org.

FATHER’S DAY BBQ AND BLUES FESTIVAL – June 16: Music from Jeramy Norris & The Dangerous Mood and the Marc Chauvette Band. Food and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. St. George Hotel, 16104 Main St., Volcano. Tickets $15 advance, $20 at the door. www.stgeorgevolcano.com.

TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE – June 20-23: The 70th annual event celebrates the logging industry with vendors, carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday. 5-10 p.m. June 20, 1-11 p.m. June 21, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 23. Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne. Free; charge for carnival attractions. www.tuolumnerecreation.com.

HILMAR DAIRY FESTIVAL – June 22: The dairy industry is honored with entertainment, activities, Little Milkman and Milkmaid contests, exhibits, vendors and fireworks. 5-10 p.m. Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar. Free. hilmarchamber.com.