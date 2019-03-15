Modesto brings world of Latino comics for two-day show. Where to catch it Saturday

The Modesto Junior College West Campus welcomed the Latino Comics Expo on Friday for the first time to the city. Don’t worry if you missed it — it continues Saturday.
MJC instructor Theresa Rojas told The Bee earlier this week that the importance of the San Francisco-based expo, founded in 2011, is that it highlights Latino creators and Latino-friendly content. Rojas is the event’s site director and teaches literature, creative writing, comparative media and more.
Friday’s expo had already attracted a crowd during the afternoon hours.
The expo features exhibitors, workshops, panels and other events, and is an opportunity for members of the Latino community to see themselves reflected in print and digital works, Rojas said.
There is a large and growing number of Latino comics titles on the market, she said, but often buyers can get them only at conventions.
Expo Executive Director Ricardo Padilla said his event, now in its eighth year, is the nation’s largest gathering of Latino comic artists and writers. Previous shows have been at the San Francisco Cartoon Art Museum, San Jose State University and the Long Beach Museum of Latin American Art.
The Modesto expo runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Center on the Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. Admission is free, with parking on campus also free for the event. Stay updated at www.facebook.com/LatinoComicsExpo, where posts have included the schedules for each day.
