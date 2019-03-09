Pinot fans love Anderson Valley

If you love Pinot Noirs and you like low-key, uncrowded and unpretentious wine events, put the 22nd annual Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival on your to-do list.
It starts Friday, May 17, with a Technical Conference. You’ll explore the terroir of Anderson Valley through a walk-around barrel tasting and panel presentations from winemakers and growers. That evening is a casual barbecue at the Goldeneye Winery with live music, good grub. Everyone is encouraged to bring a bottle of wine to share. Yes, I said unpretentious.
Saturday, May 18, is the Grand Tasting at Camp Navarro. You’ll taste world class Anderson Valley Pinot Noirs from more than 50 producers while you enjoy live music and delicious bites from the area’s best caterers and restaurants. The Navarro River, the lush meadows and majestic redwoods set the stage for a great afternoon. That evening, you can choose from three Winemaker Dinners or attend a dinner and concert at Camp Navarro. On Sunday, May 19, there will be complimentary Open Houses throughout the Valley. If you love Pinot Noir, you will love the beauty of Anderson Valley and their Pinot Noirs. Go to www.avwines.com to get the details.
More than 6,800 wines from 37 states and wine regions in the United States, Canada and Mexico were entered in the 2019 S.F. Chronicle Wine Tasting. Here are some local winners: Quady Winery took the best of class award for the Vya Sweet Vermouth and a gold medal for the Starboard Batch 88 Port. It also scored three silver and three bronze medals. Fasì Crest Winery won a gold for its 2014 Reserve Syrah and San Joaquin Winery, a gold medal for its 2016 Moody Press Cabernet Sauvignon. Cardella Winery took the best of class award for its Rose of Sangiovese and a gold for its 2016 Petite Sirah. CRU Winery won the best of class for the 2017 Edna Valley Albarino, double gold for the 2017 Santa Maria Valley Solomon Hills Pinot Noir, and gold medals went to the 2016 Santa Lucia Pinot Noir Montage, the 2017 Santa Lucia Sarmento Vineyard Pinot Noir and the 2017 Santa Maria Sierra Madre Vineyard Chardonnay.
What’s on our table
Winning Zinfandels from the S.F. tasting from the 2016 vintage. Best of class went to Ancient Peaks, Peachy Canyon Westside and Perry Creek Zin Man. Golds went to Artezin Mendocino, Terra d’ Oro, McManis Lodi, Peachy Canyon Incredible Red, Unruly and Sobon Esate Rocky Top. Sale priced, they’re under $15. What a deal! Cheers!
