They’re going all medieval in Sonora. See what TV show stars will wage battle, when.

What can you expect at the jousting arena at this year’s Sonora Celtic Faire?
“Mayhem.”
The “Knights of Mayhem,” to be precise. Jousters from the National Geographic TV show again have challenged some of the stars from the History Channel’s “Full Metal Joust” to a full-scale “extreme jousting rematch,” at this year’s fair, according to a press release from event organizer Patrick Karnahan.
The 33rd annual Sonora Celtic Faire runs Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 10, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. In addition to the jousting, there also will be a Historic Medieval Battle.
The sights and sounds of medieval combat are only part of the attractions to the fair. There also will be seven stages of Celtic music, craft and food vendors at the fair’s marketplace, whiskey tasting, 400 Celtic living-history actors, a kids area, Scottish clans, magicians, jugglers, Celtic dancers and — yes — fire-breathing dragons, according to the release.
The live music will be punctuated by an appearance by Celtic punk-rockers from Canada, The Real McKenzies, who headline with two shows, March 9-10, on the Black Oak Casino Main Stage. Other bands appearing include The Wicked Tinkers, Culann’s Hounds, Tempest, Golden Bough, Black Irish Band, Mince & Mashed, Cooking with Turf and several others.
Meanwhile in the jousting arena, watch the 2019 International Jousting Championship. In 2011, the region’s Celtic Faire was the set location for the second episode of the National Geographic show “Knights of Mayhem,” according to the release, and “hard-core” jousting champion Sir Charlie Andrews will again defend his title in Sonora.
As for the Historic Medieval Battle, it’s not a choreographed show, Karnahan’s release said. People will “hear the clash of the steel and see the sparks fly in full-contact armored foot combat.”
“Though many people may have had an opportunity to see re-enactment or staged medieval fighting,” the release said, “in a Historic Medieval Battle tournament, nothing is choreographed or rehearsed, and there is virtually nothing else quite like it in the world.”
Sonora Celtic Faire
WHEN: 9 a.m.-7 p.m Friday, March 8; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 9; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, March 10
WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora
TICKETS: $12-$33
ONLINE: sonoracelticfaire.com
