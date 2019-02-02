Living

Chinese celebration welcomes Year of the Pig. First of two events planned in Modesto

By Pat Clark

February 02, 2019 05:03 PM

Celebrants welcomed the Year of the Pig on Saturday in Modesto.

The Stanislaus Chinese Culture Society’s annual celebration of the Chinese New Year returned Saturday afternoon to the Senior Center. The event featured performances, cultural dances, music, martial arts, speakers, demonstrations and other activities.

The official day for the Chinese New Year is Tuesday, Feb. 5. The pig is the final zodiac animal of the 12-year Chinese cycle.

Saturday’s event was the first of two planned for Modesto to celebrate the Year of the Pig — the Stanislaus Chinese Association presents its big party on Sunday, Feb. 10, with more cultural food, entertainment, a raffle and other events.

That celebration will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Tickets are $25, $15 for ages 6-12. For more on the event, see www.modestogov.com.

