Ready to shake winter doldrums? February, March bring Celtic, blossom fests, more

There’s not a lot going on in the festival world in January — at least not in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions.
Most people are in post-holiday hibernation mode, after all. But that’s all changing with February and March, when early festival harbingers of spring start to pop up, offering the community chances to shake off those winter doldrums and get out and about again.
The most spring-like of those is the annual Ripon Almond Blossom Festival, which comes around just about the same time blossoms begin to appear again on trees in and around the area, promising winter’s end is near.
And one of the biggest celebrations returns with the Sonora Celtic Faire. Here’s a look at some of what’s coming up the next couple of months, leading off with two public fetes of the Chinese New Year:
Chinese New Year Celebration — Feb. 2: Stanislaus Chinese Culture Society’s 13th annual event celebrates the Year of the Pig with performances, cultural dances, music, martial arts, speakers, demonstrations and more. 2-5 p.m. Senior Center, 211 Bodem St., Modesto. Free. 209-341-2951.
Chinese New Year Celebration — Feb. 10: The Stanislaus Chinese Association presents its Year of the Pig celebration with food, entertainment, a raffle and more. 5-9 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. $25, $15 age 6-12. www.modestogov.com.
President’s Wine Weekend — Feb. 16-17: The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance presents its 23rd annual event. The event is a mass Calaveras County tasting with 24 alliance wineries participating. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited tasting flights are available all weekend with the purchase of a $25 commemorative wine glass. For locations and more, see calaveraswines.org.
Almond Blossom Festival — Feb. 21-24: The annual fest heralds spring with food, a carnival, a parade, art exhibits and more. The parade will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Ripon. Festival events are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 6 a.m.-10 p.m Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Road, Ripon. Free. riponchamber.org.
Sonora Celtic Faire — March 8-10: The fair marks its 33rd year, celebrating the cultures of Ireland, Scotland, Cornwall, Wales and all Celtic nations. The event will feature jousting, live Celtic music, vendors and street performers. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 10. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $10-$25. 209-532-8375 or sonoracelticfaire.com.
Mother Lode Daffodil Show — March 9-10: The Northern California Daffodil Society show features blooming daffodils outside and in the showroom with horticulture exhibits and artistic designs in judged show. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. Free. www.daffodil.org.
Lucky Fest — March 16: This annual pub crawl in downtown Modesto features 25 pop-up St. Patrick’s Day-themed pubs for one day only. Live music and dancing keeps the party going. 1111 11th St., Modesto. Gates open at 6 p.m. $12, $20 express pass in advance. luckyfestmodesto.com.
Murphys Irish Day — March 16: The historic Gold Rush town honors its Celtic heritage with booths, art, food, wine, music, dance, jugglers and more. A bagpipe-led parade begins at 11 a.m. with the festival running 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Main Street, Murphys. visitmurphys.com.
Camellia Show — March 16-17: The 58th annual event will show off award-winning camellias in the private Gallo Camellia Gardens, which feature 1,000 of the blooming plants over a 1-mile stroll. Rare camellia plants of various sizes will be for sale on the patio. 2 to 5 p.m. March 16; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 17. E.&J. Gallo Winery administration building, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. Free. camelliasocietyofmodesto.org.
Knights Ferry Civil War Days — March 23-24: The Civil War comes alive in Knights Ferry thanks to the American Civil War Association. Experience how life was for soldiers, women and children. Times to be confirmed. Knights Ferry Covered Bridge, 17968 Covered Bridge Road. Free. www.acwa.org.
Modesto Marathon Fitness Expo — March 30: Annual expo with vendor booths, information and more. Open to the public as well as racers in the annual Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center Modesto Marathon, which will be held March 31. Expo is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CrossPoint Family Pavilion, 1301 12th St., Modesto. Free. modestomarathon.com.
