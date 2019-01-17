Want to thank region’s emergency responders? Public invited to join Modesto event

Prayers and gratitude will send the region’s first responders into the new year as the annual Blue Mass returns to a Modesto church.
The Mass will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, at St. Joseph’s Church, organized by the parish’s Knights of Columbus. The public event also includes speakers and a luncheon to celebrate police, fire, sheriff, FBI, California Highway Patrol, emergency medical technicians, private security and other emergency personnel.
Open to all first responders and the community, it’s held to recognize the men and women who “put their lives on line” to protect the region, according to Kent Harker of the St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus, who is organizing the event along with fellow Knight Eric Pearson.
“(It’s an opportunity) to see that the community is supporting them and show our appreciation,” Harker said of the Mass, this year with a theme “No Greater Love.”
Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse has attended the Blue Mass in the past, but this will be his first as sheriff, a post he took over earlier this month. He said he appreciates the support and prayers of the church, particularly in light of the recent deaths of two law enforcement officers, Newman Cpl. Ronil Singh and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Hinostroza.
“The last few months have been tough for members of the law enforcement community,” Dirkse said in an email interview. “Locally, we’ve lost two of our own in less than two months. Every day we receive reports of attacks against law enforcement from across the country. Events like this remind us of the broad support we do have and reinforce our commitment to protecting the public.”
This will be the sixth year that Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll has attended the Blue Mass.
“I appreciate our community so much. I believe we have the most support any police department or law enforcement enjoys anywhere,” he said in an email interview. “My biggest fear as a police chief is that one of our officers will get hurt or worse. This event is a good way to start the year. The MPD and I (personally) appreciate the prayers for law enforcement and our community.“
Praying for first responder safety is at the forefront, but Harker said he was struck by a fire official’s description at a previous year’s Blue Mass on how the service of these men and women deeply mark their lives.
“(The fire official) talked about PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder),” Harker said. The message related was that “you look at the things they come upon on almost a daily basis and you close your eyes and you still see it.”
The service will open with a color guard and bagpipe-led procession from St. Joseph’s Father O’Hare Hall, through the parking lot and to the church. Mass will be presided over by parish pastor, Rev. Mark Wagner. Following Mass, Wagner will bless first responder vehicles in the parking lot. After, a free lunch open to the responders and to the public will be held back at the hall.
While the service is Catholic, people of all denominations as well as those who are nonreligious are invited.
“No matter what religious beliefs members of the community have or our first responders have the thoughts, prayers and support are invaluable to our first responders and I would just like to thank Mark (Wagner), the Knights of Columbus and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church as well as the community for their support,” Chief Carroll said.
This marks the 17th Blue Mass at St. Joseph’s by the Knights of Columbus, Harker said, started after a suggestion from a member familiar with similar Masses held traditionally for emergency personnel on the East Coast.
Blue Mass
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19
WHERE: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto
ONLINE: www.stjmod.com
