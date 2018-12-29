When to put out your trash, and that Christmas tree, New Year’s week in Modesto

In with 2019, out with 2018’s trash.
As New Year’s Day approaches the City of Modesto is reminding residents that their regular garbage selection will be shifted because of the holiday.
The day is one of four the city’s garbage collection services take off, including Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. For residents whose regular trash pickup is slated for Tuesday, New Year’s Day, it will be delayed until Wednesday. Then all other customers will be delayed by one day during the week.
Those with Wednesday service will have pickup on Thursday, Thursday service will have pickup on Friday, and Friday service will have pickup on Saturday. Regular pickup will resume on Monday, Jan. 7.
Modesto contracts with Gilton Solid Waste Management and Bertolotti Disposal Service for all its garbage and recycling collection services.
The start of the new year also will mark the end the month-long leaf collection service. Regular curbside green waste collection will begin again instead, which includes Christmas tree removal.
The city will pick up untreated Christmas trees from the curb. To have your tree picked up officials recommend you:
▪ Remove all tree stands, rods, decorations and tinsel.
▪ Cut trees in half if they are more than 6-feet tall.
Trees also can be chopped up and placed in the green organic waste bins for regular weekly pickup. For more information contact the city’s Green Waste Division at 209-577-5463 or visit www.modestogov.com/359/Christmas-Tree-Collection.
