Menorah events in Modesto will light the way through Jewish holiday of Hanukkah

Congregation Beth Shalom will spend seven of the eight nights of Hanukkah sharing the Jewish holiday with communities across the Modesto region.
This will be the sixth year that members of CBS hold a series of public menorah lightings that welcome anyone to join, regardless of faith. The lightings begin Sunday, Dec. 2, in Manteca and continue through Sunday, Dec. 9, in Oakdale, with events planned in between at several Modesto locations, in Turlock and in Tracy.
All of the events will feature the lighting of a 5-foot-tall menorah, holiday songs and a distribution of holiday treats.
“We celebrate (Hanukkah) at the darkest time of the year by literally adding more light. It may be just a minor holiday, but it has a wonderful, positive message of hope for everyone,” CBS Rabbi Shalom Bochner said in a press release.
A Friday, Dec. 7, lighting at Modesto’s McHenry Village shopping center will be followed by a party with dreidel games and doughnuts at Congregation Beth Shalom — 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto — followed by Shabbat Hanukkah services and a latke dinner with macaroni and cheese and other holiday dishes at 7:15 p.m. The community is invited to join the congregation for the Shabbat service and meal.
The latke dinner is $12 for adults, $6 for ages 12 and under, $30 for a family of four or more. To RSVP, call 209-571-6060 before Thursday, Dec. 6. Admission at the door will be $15, if space remains available.
Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah is an eight-day observance dating back more than 2,100 years. This year, it begins at sundown Sunday, Dec. 2, and ends Monday, Dec. 10. The holiday marks a victory by the Maccabees in their struggle for religious and political freedom.
Here’s a look at the planned menorah lightings; all begin at 5 p.m. with the exception of the Dec. 7 event at McHenry Village, which starts at 4:15 p.m.:
Sunday, Dec. 2: Manteca Library
Monday, Dec. 3: Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto
Tuesday, Dec. 4: Downtown Modesto
Wednesday, Dec. 5: Downtown Turlock
Thursday, Dec. 6: Downtown Tracy
Friday, Dec. 7: McHenry Village, Modesto
Sunday, Dec. 9, Downtown Oakdale
