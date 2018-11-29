Lavish trees up for bid, Santa to stop in for a bite to benefit Stanislaus hospice

A Christmas fantasy is on display at the Gallo Center in Modesto, but hurry in if you want to experience it.
Community Hospice’s Fantasy of Trees went up earlier this week, an array of designer-decorated trees and wreathes filling the lobby at the Gallo Center for the Arts. The Friends of Community Hospice will hold a luncheon and boutique on Friday, Nov. 30, when a flurry of bids will sell off the trees and wreaths to benefit the Stanislaus County nonprofit.
The Friday luncheon is sold out, but anyone who wants to see the elaborately decorated decor can stop by the Gallo Center lobby during open hours through Saturday, Dec. 1.
Another chance to help Community Hospice — with tickets still available — will be held Saturday, also at the Gallo Center during the community Santa Shares Breakfast.
“Santa Shares Breakfast is one of our favorite events,” Melissa Van Diepen, executive director of Community Hospice Foundation, said in a press release. “Over 130 tickets are given away to families in need to ensure no household goes without some holiday cheer.”
The Santa Shares event from 8 to 11 a.m. will feature a pancake breakfast, children’s holiday crafts and a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $5 for children, $10 for adults, available at the door or at the Community Hospice Foundation office. For more on the event and the foundation see give.hospiceheart.org.
