It’s going to be lit in downtown Modesto on Saturday. Here’s why

The official kickoff for all things Christmas in Modesto arrives Saturday, when downtown will become a glowing winter wonderland with holiday activities from early in the morning to long after dark.
It all begins with the final Modesto Certified Farmers Market of the year on 16th Street, and a Breakfast with Santa at the Senior Center. The farmers market will coincide with the annual Dickens Faire, bustling a block over on 15th Street, as well as inside the McHenry Mansion, with vendors and activities for children at the nearby McHenry Museum.
“We’re looking at about 40 vendors” for the Dickens Faire itself, according to Carletta Evans Steele, organizer and president of the McHenry Mansion Foundation.
Once the sun goes down, the Celebration of Lights Parade will light up downtown before Tenth Street Plaza revs up for the annual Rockin’ Holiday extravaganza.
While there’s rain in the forecast for Saturday, all the events will take place rain or shine, organizers promise.
“We’ll be there anyway. We have had rain for the Dickens Faire before and we partied on,” Evans Steele said. “We always remember, no matter how sweet we are, we don’t melt.”
Here’s a closer look at the events planned for Saturday, Dec. 1, in Modesto:
Dickens Faire: Inside and outside the McHenry Mansion will be decorated in Victorian Christmas splendor as costumed carolers roam 15th Street between I and J streets. A street fair with craft and food vendors will set up along the same route while the farmers market continues nearby on 16th Street between H and I streets. Carriage rides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $2 for children, $3 adults. Docents will offer tours of the mansion from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Among the performers will be the Funstrummers Ukelele Band, Victorian singers on the mansion porch and a strolling bagpiper. Just down I Street at the McHenry Museum, there will be free children’s activities going on during the festival. The Mansion Gift Shop and Visitors Center also will be open on 15th Street, packed with holiday gift items. The free Dickens Faire runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, see www.mchenrymuseum.org.
Breakfast with Santa: Santa and the Mrs. will make an appearance along with plenty of pancakes at the Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Breakfast is served from 8:30-11 a.m. and includes live music, crafts for the kids and story time with Mrs. Claus. Cost is $5, sponsored by the North Modesto Kiwanis and the City Parks and Recreation Department to raise money for after-school activities for kids.
Celebration of Lights Parade: The city’s annual lighted parade will have a Holiday Hoedown theme beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 14th and I streets. Paraders will make their way around the block to end at 17th and J streets.
Rockin’ Holiday Opening: The festive evening closes with a turbo-charged, retro-rock inspired Rockin’ Holiday at Tenth Street Plaza that will feature lights, garland, retro decorations, music, local vendors and music. A 50-foot pixel tree will be lit during the 8-10 p.m. fest, featuring a new light show this year. The 191st U.S. Army band will play music after the lighting and snow flurries will swirl across the plaza. Santa will arrive early at 5:30 p.m. and will stick around through the event.
Rockin’ Holiday continues past Saturday, with the light shows running nightly from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. Santa and his elves will offer free photos in the Rockin’ Sleigh at the Rockin’ North Pole on Thursdays through Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m.
Entertainment through the season will include an Elvis Christmas Karaoke night and a special holiday performance from the Beyer High School Band. Also, new this year is the 12 Days of Christmas Drawing featuring gifts from local merchants. A box to place entry forms will be set up at the plaza with a drawing and winner announced on Dec. 22.
Comments