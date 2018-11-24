Modesto-based company marks 30 years of warehousing and shipping food

Sierra Pacific Warehouse Group has completed 30 years of service to food processors in Stanislaus County and beyond.
Mike McNulty and Roy Atkins started in 1988 with a warehouse for frozen foods in Patterson and other for dry products in Modesto. Today, Sierra Pacific employs about 140 people and has about 33 million cubic feet of storage at various temperatures.
The company provides trucking around the West and connections to railroads. It helps its customers with packaging and meeting food-safety standards. The food processors range from small start-ups to multi-national businesses.
“It is so exciting to be able to compete in this challenging industry, and it is very special that we are celebrating 30 years,” CEO Chris Murphy said in a news release.
Sierra Pacific has its headquarters on Finch Road in Modesto and warehouses in Modesto, Patterson and Stockton. It celebrated the anniversary with a Nov. 16 gathering at Greens on Tenth.
Music to Patterson’s ears
Students in the Patterson Unified School District get new instruments and related musical equipment thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Country Music Association Foundation.
The district was among the latest recipients of education grants funded by the CMA Fest, a four-day music festival in Nashville each June.
A news release said the money will help expand the music program for the 6,000 or so Patterson students, about three-quarters of them low-income. Five music teachers work across the eight campuses, teaching three times as many students as in 2013.
Teaching music has led to increased test scores and parent participation, the release said.
And finally ...
Lancaster Painting of Turlock is seeking nominations for the Paint It Forward program, which spruces up buildings for people in need.
The company will provide up to $5,000 worth of painting services as part of the national campaign. The recipient can be an individual, family or nonprofit group.
Lancaster is in its ninth year in the program. Visit www.lancasterpainting.com by Dec. 7 to suggest a recipient.
