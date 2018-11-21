Ready for holiday cheers? Mod Shop, community fests kick off season this weekend

Put down the leftover turkey leg, bundle up and throw yourself head-first into the spirit of Christmas this long holiday weekend.
The Friday after Thanksgiving, along with the weekend that follows, brings a yuletide extravaganza to the Modesto and Mother Lode regions with community celebrations — lights, cameras and plenty of shopping action.
The city of Turlock gets its holiday mojo going with its Festival of Lights on Friday. Oakdale puts the country in Christmas Friday and Saturday, while Riverbank celebrates the season Saturday. The Mother Lode offers up its own celebrations, including the massive Sonora Christmas Craft and Music Festival all weekend.
In Modesto, a wildly popular event returns Saturday night, Nov. 24, part of the Small Business Saturday movement that encourages holiday shoppers to buy local — the Mod Shop Indie Crafters Market.
Mod Shop, now in its sixth year, brings throngs from the community to J Street in downtown Modesto, where vendors set up in participating businesses along the route. All the vendors are local, peddling wares for your shopping pleasure.
Mod Shop organizers – Ruhi Sheikh, Tricia Rosenow and Kate Trompetter – hope people turn out again to “shop at independent retailers, eat at a local restaurant, listen to some local music, and generally just have a great time,” according to a press release.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing Mod Shop back for the sixth year,” Trompetter said in the release. “We have over 100 vendors this year. That is more vendors than ever before. There will be music on every corner. Like always, it’ll be a fun and festive night in downtown Modesto.”
The vendors will sell an assortment of one-of-a-kind items, from clothing to accessories and artwork from local artists. There will be handmade furniture, cosmetics, art, clothing, knitted items and more.
“In addition to supporting local business,” the release said, “the goal of Mod Shop is to create a hip, inclusive and entertaining atmosphere and attract a variety of people to come together for the evening – young and old, families and friends.”
Inside the Mistlin Gallery will be the return of the Mini Mod Shop, which gives an opportunity to young crafters to also sell their works. Other host locations this year are Ralstons Goat, Preservation Coffee and Tea, Concetta, Mira’s Bridal, Deva Café, Mod Spot and – new this year – Heart and Soul Coffee Shop on nearby 11th Street.
There will be no raffle as in the past, but that benefit will replaced by a gift wrapping station outside the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, with proceeds supporting the Beyer High School Robotics group.
Wines also will be poured at 931 Tenth St. during Mod Shop, a Pop-Up Wine Tasting Room by Gallo Winery, open from 5 to 9 p.m., according to Trompetter.
“This year, we are especially thankful for the continued enthusiasm of the community, our vendors, host locations and local musicians,” she said. “We couldn’t do this without them.”
Mod Shop Indie Crafters Market runs 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 along J Street between 10th and 13th streets. Admission is free. For more, see www.modshop209.com.
Mod Shop is just one of the many events going on this weekend, the largest of which is the Sonora Christmas Craft and Music Festival, beginning Friday, Nov. 23, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.
This annual festival features more than 150 craft artists, music, street performers, costumed elves, carolers, a festival kitchens and bake shops.
The Sonora festival runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 ages 13-18 $5, $2 ages 6-12 and free for children under 6. The Mother Lode Fairgrounds is at 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. For more, see www.fireonthemountain.com.
Turlock kicks off Christmas with its Festival of Lights event on Friday evening, Nov. 23. The annual celebration offers holiday lights, entertainment and shopping, as well as the lighting of the city tree.
There will be entertainment at Central Park, where there also will be a Santa’s Village set up for pictures. Local vendors will peddle wares throughout downtown and there will be activities for children.
The Turlock festival is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 with the city tree lighting at 6 p.m.
Here are details on the other community events planned:
RIVERBANK CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL – Nov. 24: Craft fair with handmade items from noon-5:30 p.m. Parade begins 6 p.m. with tree-lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Downtown Riverbank, 6707 Third St. 209-863-7122.
COWBOY CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW – Nov. 23-24: Oakdale Cowboy Museum 26th annual holiday event with more than 40 booths with western art, jewelry, apparel, cowboy grub and entertainment. Cowboy Santa arrives on horseback at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be available for photos. 5-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. 209-847-7049.
GUSTINE’S DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS – Saturday, Nov. 24: A host of events begins with a Breakfast with Santa at the GPS Hall from 8 to 11 a.m. before a craft fair on Fifth Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa’s Workshop will be up at 394 Fifth St. from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as firetruck rides from 1 to 3 p.m. near the Antique Mall. The Christmas tree lighting and entertainment begin at 6 p.m. with a lighted parade right after the lighting. 209-854-6975.
GOLD COUNTRY LIGHTED PARADE AND WINE STROLL – Saturday, Nov. 24: This Mother Lode town welcomes the holidays with an open house and wine stroll through its historic downtown from 4 to 7 p.m. Merchants will be open, and downtown businesses will have featured wineries located inside their store with wine available for tasting, $10. At 5 p.m., the community’s 28th annual Lighted Christmas Parade will make its way through Downtown Historical Angels Camp. www.angelscampbusiness.com
OLD-FASHIONED HOLIDAY AT THE SQUARE – Nov. 23-24: Tree lighting Friday beginning at 4 p.m. with Santa and singing, tree lighting at 6 p.m. On Saturday, craft vendors, food, horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa, carolers and more will be offered from 12:30-7:30 p.m. Copperopolis Town Square, 100 Town Square Road. Free. 866-276-4235.
