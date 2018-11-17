The season of giving — and buying — has arrived in earnest across Modesto region

Holiday craft fairs continued to rev up the Christmas spirit across the region this weekend with a handful of churches and organizations selling wares.
And if you missed Saturday’s events, good news craft fair lovers, the Hughson Arts & Crafts Faire continues into Sunday, Nov. 18, the 20th Century Club’s annual event with plenty of handcrafted goods for your shopping pleasure. The Hughson fair also features a food court and goodie booth, all from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hughson High School, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave.
Among the groups peddling crafts on Saturday was St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, offering what organizers there call the Valley’s Finest Craft and Goods Fair, selling a variety of items at the church’s Father O’Hare Hall. All proceeds will benefit the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life Boys Christian Troops.
And next weekend, the events really get popping, with large and small craft fairs in Modesto, Sonora, Riverbank and Oakdale. For more on those see www.modbee.com/living/article220512605.html.
Comments