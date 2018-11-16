Christmas spirit rising? Modesto, Mother Lode communities have just what you need

The weather’s turning cold, and community hearts are turning warm to the spirit of the holidays.
Thanksgiving is early in the month this year, and that means an early kickoff to all things yuletide, with festivals, parades and other celebrations lighting up communities from Modesto to the Mother Lode beginning on Friday.
Thanksgiving weekend annually heralds a host of events, including the Sonora Christmas Festival and community celebrations in towns such as Turlock, Riverbank, Gustine, Angels Camp and others. Also, on Saturday, the Mod Shop Indie Crafters Market returns with local-only vendors helping make Small Business Saturday a success.
The joy really gets popping the following weekend, especially in Modesto, where the entire day and evening are dedicated to the Christmas spirit.
Here’s a look at some of the community events planned in the area:
TURLOCK FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – Nov. 23: Turlock’s annual celebration offers holiday lights, entertainment and shopping. Entertainment will be at Central Park with local vendors throughout downtown as well as activities for children. A Santa’s Village also will be set up in Central Park for pictures. Festival is 5 to 8 p.m., and the city tree lighting at 6 p.m.
OLD-FASHIONED HOLIDAY AT THE SQUARE – Nov. 23-24: Tree lighting Friday beginning at 4 p.m. with Santa and singing, tree lighting at 6 p.m. On Saturday, craft vendors, food, horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa, carolers and more will be offered from 12:30-7:30 p.m. Copperopolis Town Square, 100 Town Square Road. Free. 866-276-4235.
COWBOY CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW – Nov. 23-24: Oakdale Cowboy Museum 26th annual holiday event with more than 40 booths with western art, jewelry, apparel, cowboy grub and entertainment. Cowboy Santa arrives on horseback at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be available for photos. 5-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. 209-847-7049.
SONORA CHRISTMAS CRAFT AND MUSIC FESTIVAL – Nov. 23-25: Annual festival features more than 150 craft artists, music, street performers, costumed elves, carolers, festival kitchens and bake shops. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Adults $8; ages 13-18 $5; 6-12 $2; under age 6 free. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. www.fireonthemountain.com.
MOD SHOP INDIE CRAFTERS MARKET – Nov. 24: Live street entertainment as multiple vendors set up at participating downtown businesses including Deva Cafe, Concetta, Heart & Soul Coffee, Preservation Coffee & Tea, Mod Spot, Tresetti’s, Mistlin Gallery, Mira Bridal Couture and Ralston’s Goat. 5-9 p.m. J Street, between 10th and I streets, Modesto. www.modshop209.com.
GOLD COUNTRY LIGHTED PARADE AND WINE STROLL – Saturday, Nov. 24: This Mother Lode town welcomes the holidays with an open house and wine stroll through its historic downtown from 4 to 7 p.m. Merchants will be open, and downtown businesses will have featured wineries located inside their store with wine available for tasting, $10. At 5 p.m., the community’s 28th annual Lighted Christmas Parade will make its way through Downtown Historical Angels Camp. www.angelscampbusiness.com
RIVERBANK CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL – Nov. 24: Craft fair with handmade items from noon-5:30 p.m. Parade begins 6 p.m. with tree-lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Downtown Riverbank, 6707 Third St. 209-863-7122.
GUSTINE’S DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS – Saturday, Nov. 24: A host of events begins with a Breakfast with Santa at the GPS Hall from 8 to 11 a.m. before a craft fair on Fifth Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa’s Workshop will be up at 394 Fifth St. from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as firetruck rides from 1 to 3 p.m. near the Antique Mall. The Christmas tree lighting and entertainment begin at 6 p.m. with a lighted parade right after the lighting. 209-854-6975.
COLUMBIA LAMPLIGHT TOUR – Nov. 30-Dec 1: “A Columbia Christmas Calamity or Aunt Martha’s Travelling Fruitcake.” Participants will be guided through the decorated town during the walking play while listening to snippets of the town’s happenings. Tours are every 15 minutes beginning 6:30 p.m. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. $15-$25, free age 8 and under. friendsofcolumbiashp.com/lamplight.html.
NATIVITY FESTIVAL – Nov. 30-Dec. 2: More than 300 nativity scenes from around the world will be on display with musical presentations by local groups. There also will be a live broadcast of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Festival open 7 to 9 p.m. Nov 30; 3-8 p.m. Dec. 2-3. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 731 El Vista Ave., Modesto. Free. https://2018-modesto-nativity-festival.blogspot.com.
DICKENS FAIRE – Dec. 1: Inside and outside McHenry Mansion will be decorated in Christmas splendor. Costumed carolers, street fair with crafts, Modesto farmers market. Tours of the mansion from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free festival runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto, and outside down 15th Street. www.mchenrymuseum.org.
ROCKIN’ HOLIDAY AND CELEBRATION OF LIGHTS – Dec. 1: The annual Modesto holiday family-friendly extravaganza includes Breakfast with Santa at the Senior Center, 211 Bodem St., from 8:30 to 11 a.m. before heading to the the Dickens Faire. The city’s holiday parade route runs through downtown beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 14th and I streets. After, trees will be set aglow at Tenth Street Plaza. Then, stay for the kickoff the ongoing Rockin’ Holiday at Tenth Street Plaza in December that will feature lights, garland, retro decorations, music, local vendors and music. A Rockin’ Holidays tree will be lit after the parade. Call 209-577-5344.
CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL & PARADE – Dec. 1: The region’s largest nightly neighborhood display kicks off again as Ceres sets it Christmas Tree Lane aglow. A festival at Smyrna Park on Moffett Road begins the night at 5:30 p.m. featuring holiday activities, including crafts, pictures with Santa, cookies and cocoa, letters to Santa, face painting and carnival games. At around 7:30 p.m., Christmas Tree Lane opens. Event is free; $1 for activities goes toward city-program scholarships. 209-538-5648.
DENAIR CHRISTMAS THREE LIGHTING – Dec. 1: Refreshments and pictures with Santa will be available at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting taking place at 6:30 p.m. outside Denair Gaslight Conservatory Theater, with refreshments, carols, Santa. The lighting will be followed at 7 p.m. by a Starmites Youth Performing Arts production of “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”; tickets for the play are $8. 3908 N. Gratton Road. Other events free. denairgaslight.com.
ESCALON CHRISTMAS ON MAIN – Dec. 1: The annual Parade of Lights in downtown Escalon begins at 5:30 p.m. Before and after, a vendor fair will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Main Street, Escalon. Free. www.escalonchamberofcommerce.org.
LATHROP CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS – Dec. 1 and Dec. 8: Dec. 1 breakfast with Santa ($10 in advance only) at 9 a.m. with the community tree lighting at 6 p.m., both at Lathrop Community Center. On Dec. 8, a Christmas Parade will march starting at Fifth and J streets at 11 a.m. 209-941-7370.
TURLOCK DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS PARADE – Dec. 7: The city’s 40th annual lighted parade along historic Main Street beginning at Canal Drive begins at 6:30 p.m. with the theme “Rolling Through The Decades.” Holiday music and vendors will be set up on Main Street before the parade starting at 4 p.m., and downtown stores will be open. 209-668-5594.
LIVINGSTON LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE AND GIFT FAIR – Dec. 7: A gift fair with Christmas carols, entertainment, holiday goodies and more on Main Street begins at 5 p.m. with the lighting of the Court of Trees at 6:30 p.m. The parade begins at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park and ends at D Street. www.livingstoncity.com.
MURPHYS OPEN HOUSE – Dec. 7: An old-fashioned celebration in the foothills community features a holiday parade. Also planned are treats and local wines with musicians and carolers filling Main Street with sounds of the seasons. Santa arrives in the parade to take photos with children. Free. 5-8 p.m. www.visitmurphys.com.
A WATERFORD CHRISTMAS STORY – Dec. 8: Waterford’s sixth annual lighted parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Moon Elementary School and ends at Waterford Museum where hot chocolate and photos with Santa will be available. 209-874-2328.
LIVE NATIVITY – Dec. 14-16: This community event includes complimentary refreshments as live actors reenact the biblical Christmas story. Reenactments every half-hour from 7-8:30 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave. Free. www.modestofm.org.
