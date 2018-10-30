Early events warm trick-or-treater hearts. Will the weather haunt them on Halloween?

Kids in Ripon got an early chance to collect some Halloween treasure on Tuesday.
It was one of several Halloween precursors held by communities and organizations over the last few days, all as lead ups to the traditional haunts and hauls Wednesday night.
The Ripon Downtown Trick or Treat was hosted by the city’s businesses, which invited children to don their costumes and show up with bags and buckets for an afternoon of candy collecting.
While the Ripon kids enjoyed sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s on Tuesday afternoon, wee ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes will take to city streets after dark for the real-deal on Halloween.
That means cooler weather for trick-or-treaters in the Modesto region, with the National Weather Service predicting clear skies and temperatures in the high 60s around 6 p.m. and dipping to the 59 degrees by 8 p.m., when the annual neighborhood candy grabs tend to slow.
