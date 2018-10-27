Cousins Zane Cham, 5, left, and Landen Niem, 6, sit in the drivers seat of a Burbank Fire Department fire truck at the First Responders Trunk or Treat at the Regional Fire Training Center in Modesto, Ca., on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Cousins Zane Cham, 5, left, and Landen Niem, 6, sit in the drivers seat of a Burbank Fire Department fire truck at the First Responders Trunk or Treat at the Regional Fire Training Center in Modesto, Ca., on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Cousins Zane Cham, 5, left, and Landen Niem, 6, sit in the drivers seat of a Burbank Fire Department fire truck at the First Responders Trunk or Treat at the Regional Fire Training Center in Modesto, Ca., on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Living

Candy, K9s and CPR? How first responders treated Trunk-or-Treaters in Modesto

Modesto Bee Staff

October 27, 2018 05:05 PM

Stanislaus County first responders celebrated the season on Saturday afternoon with some pre-Halloween fun for the region’s kids.

A host of partners joined to present the First Responders Trunk or Treat at Modesto Junior College’s Regional Fire Training Center.

Candy-seeking kids turned out throughout the afternoon event, also enjoying games, a chance to pet K9 crew dogs and climb into emergency vehicles. They also were given an opportunity to learn hands-only CPR and other information.

Among the 11 regional agencies joining to present Saturday’s event were REACH — CalStar, the Valley Regional Emergency Communications Center, the Salida, Modesto, Stanislaus Consolidated and Burbank fire departments, the Modesto Police Department and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

  Comments  