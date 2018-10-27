Candy, K9s and CPR? How first responders treated Trunk-or-Treaters in Modesto

Stanislaus County first responders celebrated the season on Saturday afternoon with some pre-Halloween fun for the region’s kids.
A host of partners joined to present the First Responders Trunk or Treat at Modesto Junior College’s Regional Fire Training Center.
Candy-seeking kids turned out throughout the afternoon event, also enjoying games, a chance to pet K9 crew dogs and climb into emergency vehicles. They also were given an opportunity to learn hands-only CPR and other information.
Among the 11 regional agencies joining to present Saturday’s event were REACH — CalStar, the Valley Regional Emergency Communications Center, the Salida, Modesto, Stanislaus Consolidated and Burbank fire departments, the Modesto Police Department and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
