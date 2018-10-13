Memorial in Modesto supports families who have suffered infant or pregnancy loss

Balloons were released into the air at the La Loma Park gazebo on Saturday afternoon as part of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Month.
Doctors Medical Center in Modesto hosted the “Light the Night” memorial and balloon release to provide support, education and awareness for those who are suffering or may know someone who has suffered pregnancy or infant loss.
“Many women and families tend to grieve in silence and sometimes never come to terms with their loss. We want them to know they are not alone and many others can relate to their loss,” Tenet Health Communications Manager Krista Deans said in an email.
Several departments at Doctors Medical Center joined to present “Light the Night,” including neonatal, social services, postpartum, labor and delivery and the hospital chaplain. “These teams and individuals play a large role in helping local families cope with the most difficult and unimaginable situations, and guide them in the healing process,” Deans said.
