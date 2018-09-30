Where to find harvest family fun — and some fields of screams — in Modesto region

Pumpkin, pumpkin, everywhere. Lattes, crackers, cereal, cookies, pancake mixes and much more. The barrage of “pumpkin spice”-flavored food again has taken over the season — and, let’s face it, ad nauseam.
But what about the real things? You know, pumpkins. Those farm-grown, (usually) orange globes of seasonal delight that mean autumn and, yes, the walk-up to Halloween, have arrived. Those are the true fruits of the harvest season.
We have plenty of those, too, in the greater Modesto region, with large attraction farms across the area opening their fields this weekend, having prepared their pumpkin patches and elaborate corn mazes, along with a host of other delights to welcome fall. Most of the attractions are family-friendly, with a few adding some scarier Halloween elements for those who enjoy the thrills and chills.
Here’s a look at the large farms offering everything from acres and acres of corn mazes to get lost in, to zip lines, pig races, live entertainment and — you bet — plenty of real, honest-to-goodness pumpkins to pick and peruse:
Dell’Osso Family Farm: Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. This marks the 22nd time the Lathrop attraction has offered its large corn maze, this year carved in a farming theme. Other events on the 300-acre pumpkin farm include zip lines, a mystery tour ride, giant pumpkin balls, a haunted castle, pumpkin blasters, a petting zoo, pig races and more. There’s a pumpkin patch, food court and a country store also open. Live musical entertainment begins Oct. 5 and an interactive children’s pirate show is offered on Saturdays and Sundays. Kathy Garver, who played Cissy on the TV show “Family Affair,” will appear on Oct. 13-14. Attractions are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Dell’Osso Farms, 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop. Admission is $14.95 Mondays-Thursdays; $18.95 Fridays-Sundays; free ages 2 and under. Most attractions are included with admission but some do have additional fees. See pumpkinmaze.com.
Dutch Hollow Farms: Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. On the Modesto-Riverbank border, this farm has a 10-acre corn maze carved this year to celebrate the firefighters who have battled the state’s wildfires over the season. Dutch Hollow Farms is donating a portion of its maze proceeds to a firefighters fund, along with money collected during a “daily pardon of the turkeys” in October. The farm also has a large pumpkin patch, zip line, hayride, covered picnic area, kids play area, farm animals, mini corn maze and more. Admission to the patch is free; attraction fees are $7 Mondays-Fridays; $8 Saturdays-Sundays, $6 for ages 60 and over and free ages 2 and under. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 5101 Oakdale Road, Modesto; dutchhollowfarms.com.
Fantozzi Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch: Open Fridays-Sundays through Oct. 31, this Patterson farm includes corn mazes that cover about 25 acres, with more than 5 miles of paths; within each are 12 hidden checkpoints to seek out. The largest maze this year is carved in a “Peter Pan” theme. The haunted maze is open Friday and Saturday nights in October from 7 p.m. until closing. Attractions include two huge corn mazes, a haunted maze, hayrides, cow train rides, zombie shooting range, corn cannons, pipe slides, pedal car raceway, corn seed pit, hay bale labyrinth, petting zoo, pig races, and huge jumping pillow. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. 2665 Sperry Ave. Patterson. $8-$12. www.fantozzifarms.com.
R.A.M. Farms: Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. A 20-acre corn maze covers R.A.M. Farms in Turlock. Freaky Flashlight Nights through the mazes are held on Fridays and Saturdays (take your own flashlights) beginning at dusk. Also on site is a chance to walk through “Ron’s Scary Shed,” a tractor corral, hay maze and pumpkin bowling. Movies under the stars will be shown for free on Friday and Saturday evenings, featuring a variety of family films (weather permitting). There are more than 60 varieties of pumpkins and gourds on site, and wandering the patch is free. Attraction tickets are $7-$11. Open noon to dusk Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. R.A.M. Farms Inc., 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. ramfarms.com.
