Guest artist Paydirt of Sacramento paints on the side of the Chartreuse Muse Gallery during the FASM Creative Battle in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, September 7, 2018.
The wall is done. Graffiti artists awarded for murals in downtown Modesto

By Pat Clark

September 08, 2018 06:12 PM

Finishing touches were put on the wall of new murals created this weekend during the Fasm Creative Battle in downtown Modesto.

Seven artists spray painting their art on the 130-foot alley-facing wall of the Chartreuse Muse Gallery off Tenth Street left downtown Modesto with a vibrant permanent collective work as the battle and accompanying Mural Festival came to a close late Saturday afternoon.

The artists, hailing from around the world, began painting early Friday morning.

Winner of the $3,000 top prize went to Phat 1 of New Zealand and his mural of an American eagle titled “Made in America.” Royyal Dog of South Korea won second prize and $700; Camer 1 of San Francisco took third and $300.

