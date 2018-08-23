2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Chris Adams

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.” – John F. Kennedy
I love this quote because when we stop learning we have stopped leading. No leader knows everything, and if they think they do, they have failed as leaders.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Modesto Police Department’s “Distinguished Service Medal”, 2012
- Modesto Police Officer’s Association “Officer of the Year” Award, 2013
- Modesto Police Department’s “Chief Gerald L. McKinsey Achievement Award”, 2015
- Modesto Police Department’s “Division Commanders Unit Citation” Award, 2016
- Leadership Modesto Class of 2017-18
- First full time Recruitment Sergeant for Modesto Police Department
- Implemented First “Women in Law Enforcement Career Seminar”
- Modesto Police Explorer Adviser/Adviser Sergeant for 7 years
- Co-host of AM Radio Show “Behind the Badge”
- Graduated “With Distinction”, MA in Criminal Justice, CSU Stanislaus, 2011
- Graduated “summa cum laude”, BA in Criminal Justice, CSU Stanislaus, 2004
- Phi Kappa Phi Education Award Recipient
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
I moved to the valley. I grew up in Southern California and moved to Turlock in 2001 to attend CSU Stanislaus. At the time, I knew very little about the Central Valley, but fell in love with it. Once I was here, some of the best things in my life happened. I started growing roots. I started working for a premier law enforcement agency, the Modesto Police Department. I started building relationships with lifelong friends and colleagues. And most importantly, I met my wife, Sarah. The valley has truly become home, and I don’t see myself anywhere else.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
That I am thankful for where I am, and I am here because of the people around me. I have been extremely fortunate both in my personal life and my professional career to experience a lot of things. But I would not have those opportunities without my family and without the leaders and mentors I have met along the way. The Modesto Police Department is filled with leaders who I admire, respect, and work to emulate. Those are the people that continue to drive me. For my family, I am very lucky for both my family afar, and family here that put up with me, and also have shaped me into the person I am today.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
Location and opportunities. The valley has so much to offer right here. We can see world class acts/events at the Gallo Center, eat at amazing restaurants, but still live in the small town feel. Not to mention being close to some of the world’s most sought after destinations (San Francisco and Yosemite). With our location and environment come opportunities. From small business, agriculture, to one of the world’s largest wine distributors, there are so many success stories of opportunity here in the valley. And from a personal perspective, I enjoy a community that supports public safety. We are extremely lucky here in the valley to be supported by our community, and that makes all the difference in the world to do this job.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT SO IMPORTANT?
Community involvement is essential to effect any positive change. It is important to know what is happening locally for individuals to make informed decisions about the direction of their own agencies/businesses. Getting involved in our community helps leaders to make the decisions that will not only benefit their organization/business but will benefit the entire community. Strong leaders and individuals can get a lot accomplished, but so much more can happen when we work toward common goals as a community. The first step to understanding how this works is understanding each other’s roles in the community. It is important for leaders of organizations/businesses to get out and learn about those other entities in the community to make informed decisions about the future.
At A Glance
- Age: 35
- Occupation: Police Sergeant, Modesto Police Department
Comments