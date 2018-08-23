Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Shivaugn Alves

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING
“Dreams are the touchstones of our characters.” – Henry David Thoreau
PROFESSIONAL OR COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:
I am beginning my 13th year as an educator in the Patterson Joint Unified School District, my third as the Assessment and Accountability TOSA. I hold the position of secretary of our union, the Patterson Association of Teachers. Within the district, I also have the pleasure of co-leading our Green Initiative, a two-pronged effort to raise our culture environmental awareness through curriculum and hands on activities implemented through Green Teams. This year, we hosted Patterson’s first communitywide Earth and Science Sustainability Festival that highlighted student work, recycling and science activities, and welcomed a variety of organizations from across the county.
I have earned my master’s in Public Administration and am using that knowledge to assist the development of a new project, Smart Sustain. I am on the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s Citizen’s Advisory Committee, where we review information brought to us from the board. I am also a member of the Central Valley Air Quality Coalition and Valley Improvement Projects. I am a co-founder of the Patterson Progressive Alliance, a group that has participated in a number of events looking to improve the lot of valley residents.
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
It’s a constant evolution, thankfully!
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
I care about all beings, and want to see everyone healthy and thrive physically and emotionally – that’s why I’m drawn to environmental and social issues. About 1,200 people die in our valley each year due to our poor air quality and we are the only region in the nation which has not met 1997 2.5 attainment goals. I believe we have been desensitized to the amount of pollution we create and the havoc we are creating for generations to come. I hope to help address this issue with a recent idea come-to-life, Smart Sustain. A program that will actively look for organizations willing to minimize waste, in addition to leading a social media campaign showing off sustainable choices from everyday people.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
Relationships and possibilities. You can’t just drum up experiences cultivated within your community over decades. I’m proud when I see people doing something not “typical” for our area. It’s inspiring and the region is ripe. All that, and have you ever seen a Patterson foothill sunset?
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVMENT IMPORTANT?
Involvement is what changes the quality of a community from just a group of people who live in the same area, to build a sense of pride via relationships under a common interest. When people care, and move that sentiment to a verb and do something, beautiful things can arise.
At A Glance
- Age: 37
- Occupation: Assessment and Accountability, Teacher on Special Assignment, Patterson Joint Unified School District
