2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Dr. Jacob Barber

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“Press on: Nothing in the world can take the place of perseverance, talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not, the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and Determination Alone are Omnipotent. Press on!” – Calvin Coolidge
This quote was given to me engraved in a stone from my parents when I was a teenager. I have often referenced it throughout my education and career. The stone now sits in my office above my computer. While talent, genius, and education are all important, nothing replaces hard work, persistence and determination.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
I grew up in Oakdale and graduated from Oakdale High in 2005. I attended UOP in Stockton for two years followed by UOP Dental School in San Francisco. After that, I did a four-year Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency in Oakland. I knew I always wanted to come back to the Modesto area and so I joined Dr. Baker and Dr. Cadra at Greater Modesto Dental Implant and Oral Surgery Center, where I have practiced ever since.
I was the Continuing Education Chair for the Stanislaus Dental Society from 2014-2017, when I helped recreate the annual Stanislaus Dental Symposium for our 250-plus dentists in the area and their staff. I started the Young Dentist Study Club in 2015 to bring new and young dentists in the Greater Modesto area together six to seven times a year for educational opportunities and to create a support network for one another. Until this past winter, I had worked both at Doctor’s Hospital and Memorial Hospital providing on-call facial trauma services.
When Katie and I lost our son Ryan in 2017, we were devastated and still think about him every day. After losing him, we decided we wanted to honor him and keep his memory alive by bringing happiness to the children in Modesto and surrounding areas. We started the Ryan Michael Barber Memorial Fund at the Stanislaus Community Foundation in June 2017. Through the generosity of the community members, we have raised over $240,000 in under a year to renovate and reopen the Graceada Park pool and splash pad.
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
My life has changed significantly three times during which I have matured and learned a significant life lesson.
The first time was when I met and married my wife, Katie. She lives her life exemplifying kindness, selflessness and caring for others and she has been a role model ever since I fell in love with her.
The second time was when my daughter, Brooke, was born. I began a new appreciation for life and how precious life is. She is the most sweet, beautiful little girl who brings me joy I have never experienced. Seeing the world through her happy, innocent eyes and all the laughs she provides is amazing and reminds me to always focus on the positive.
The third time was when we lost our son, Ryan, last year at his birth. I never had felt pain as deep and sharp as that. I will never forget him and even though I never saw him smile or heard him laugh or cry, he will leave an impression on my heart and soul forever.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
I am honored and humbled to receive such an award and be amongst such accomplished individuals. Our youth in this community is the future of this community. My ability to become an oral surgeon and half owner of my practice at such a young age would not have been possible if not for two types of people. The first are mentors and the second is the team of people you surround yourself with every day.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
The people here are great and the sense of community in the greater Modesto area is wonderful. I have made so many awesome friends, colleagues and relationships since moving to Modesto and I am glad to be a part of it. There is so much happening in the downtown and College Area and we love all the positive momentum to continue to make it a fun, safe and family friendly area to raise a family.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
We have one life to live on this earth and our community is where we choose to put in our roots and settle down to raise our family. Community is about making relationships between people of different neighborhoods, walks of life, occupations, religions, education levels, ethnicities, age and gender and working together to make this a more prosperous and thriving area for each other.
At A Glance
- Age: 31
- Occupation: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon and Co-Owner, Greater Modesto Dental Implant & Oral Surgery Center
